Doing Good: Group raises money for fallen officers’ families

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Names of fallen officers are added to a memorial in Washington, D.C. every year and a nonprofit is trying to make sure those officers’ families can travel to see it.

Joe Beffa’s seen a lot of sacrifice during his long career in law enforcement in St. Louis.

“In my career of 33 years, we lost 13 officers in the line of duty. Again, being retired for several years, even the officers killed down here, it just hits your heart,” Beffa said.

He remembers those officers decades later, long after he retired and moved to Arkansas.

“In 2002, Michael Barwick was a police officer that was under my command and he was killed in the line of duty,” Beffa said.

He still honors his memory through the Barwick-Newton fund, an organization that pays for family members of fallen officers to attend police week activities in Washington, D.C.

“One of the main things they do is provide help with getting to Washington, D.C. For that fallen officer’s name to be placed on a wall that honors fallen officers,” Knights of Columbus member Sean Ferguson said.

The Knights of Columbus at St. Joseph’s Church held a fish fry on Friday to raise money for the Barwick-Newton fund.

“We wanted to provide an option for our parishioners that’s meat-free and it’s really an opportunity to come together during the season of lent,” Ferguson said.

It was a chance to gather as a Parrish but also support a cause important to one of their own.

“When you get somebody killed in the line of duty being a police officer trying to protect people, it’s a very impactful thing,” Beffa said.

St. Joseph is having a meal every Friday during Lent and everyone is welcome to attend.

