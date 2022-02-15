‘He was doing his job’: Mother of slain CATS driver pleads for help finding his killer

The mother of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera pleaded with the public for their help in identifying the suspect in her son’s fatal shooting.

Rivera, a Charlotte Area Transit System bus driver, was shot around 9:30 p.m. in an uptown road-rage incident in the 500 block of West Trade Street, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. The 41-year-old father of two died at a hospital on Saturday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are looking for information to the driver of what appears to be a black Honda Pilot SUV in connection to the shooting death of Ethan Rivera, a Charlotte Area Transit System bus driver.

“Ethan was a good man,” Sylvia Rivera said during a CMPD news conference Tuesday. “He was coming into his own and he was doing his job, driving a freaking bus.”

CMPD on Tuesday released photographs of the suspect and his vehicle, a 2003-2005 black Honda Pilot, police Capt Joel McNelly said.

The SUV’s backup lights are large squares on the sides of license plates, and the car has running boards down its sides, he said.

This image from a surveillance video shows what appears to be a black Honda Pilot CRV that the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department suspects was involved in the shooting death of Ethan Rivera, a CATS bus driver.

“We stand before you with Ethan’s family issuing a plea for help from the community to solve this homicide,” McNelly said.

“Please somebody if you know anything, say something,” Sylvia Rivera said. “This animal has to be taken off the street. If it happened to my son, your child could be next because this person didn’t seem to care who Ethan was or who he was leaving behind.”

Four passengers were on Rivera’s No. 22 Graham Street bus, but none was injured, CMPD said.

Police asked anyone who may have been in the area of the shooting or with other information to call 704-432-8411 (TIPS). Information also can be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Sylvia Rivera, mother of slain Charlotte bus driver Ethan Rivera, pleads for information about the suspect in her son’s shooting death during a news conference on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.