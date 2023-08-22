'What are you doing': Video shows Indy officer shoot armed man in back after traffic stop

Indianapolis police released body camera footage Tuesday showing an officer fatally shooting a fleeing armed man in the back after a traffic stop, prompting Black clergy to call for the policeman’s termination.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department posted an edited video narrating and depicting the Aug. 3 shooting of 49-year-old Gary Harrell, a Black man, after officials said he was fleeing a traffic stop with a gun in his hand.

The Black Church Coalition expressed outrage over the footage in a statement and said it shows what they suspected: that Harrell was shot with his back turned.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office ruled Harrell’s cause of death as a "gunshot wound of chest" and declared it a homicide. IndyStar has contacted the office for clarification over the apparent discrepancy but had not received a response at time of publication.

“It is clear from the bodycam footage that the officer broke the training policy,” said Pastor Peris Lester of Phillips Temple CME Church. “Why is he still being paid? ... Why is the taking of a human life not a concern of the chief of police in Indianapolis?”

The Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis lamented Harrell’s death and called for justice reform to stop violent acts against Black residents form taking place.

"In Indianapolis, the African American community continues to be failed by systems that appear to be in place to placate the community and not help the community," said the Rev. David W. Greene, pastor of Purpose of Life Ministries.

In a statement, Indianapolis Police Chief Randal Taylor said a "thorough and complete" investigation must be done before the public can come to conclusions on the shooting.

"I am asking for the public’s patience and trust as we investigate this thoroughly. My prayers remain with all involved,” Taylor said.

The video indicates the investigation could take "a year or longer."

What the video shows

The 7-minute video by Indianapolis police shows officer Douglas Correll stopping a Black Chevy sedan driven by Harrell for suspicion of reckless driving in the 3400 block of North Parker Avenue. Police in the video said Harrell got out of the sedan before Correll left his patrol vehicle, and the pair had a brief interaction.

"What are you doing?" Correll asks as he exits his vehicle. Harrell explains he was trying to avoid hitting something with the vehicle.

When asked about his driver's license, Harrell returned to his car stating he "just got home from prison."

Harrell got in his car despite being told not to by the officer, then reemerged holding a handgun in his right hand and a cellphone in his left. He then ran and a brief foot pursuit ensued.

As Harrell ran from officer Correll and past a nearby driveway, Correll tells Harrell to "Stop it, drop it," then fired his gun twice, striking Harrell as his back is turned.

The video shows Harrell dropping the firearm and falling in the grass.

The video never clearly shows Harrell pointing the firearm at the officer, and the narration doesn't indicate he did.

A .357 revolver was retrieved from the driveway and carried five live rounds, police said in the video.

Additional officers arrived at the scene and Harrell was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The police shooting is under investigation by the IMPD’s Critical Incident Response Team, and a separate investigation is underway by Internal Affairs.

Police have also corresponded with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office as the shooting investigation continues. IndyStar has reached out to the prosecutor’s office for comment after the release of the video.

The Black Church Coalition called for U.S. District Attorney Zachary Myers to launch a civil rights investigation into excessive force on Black citizens by the IMPD. They also called for an independent investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice into Harrell’s death, echoing calls in recent months for similar inquiries into a series of deaths at the hands of Indianapolis police.

Reporter John Tufts contributed to this report. Send him a news tip at JTufts@Gannett.com.

Contact reporter Sarah Nelson at 317-503-7514 or sarah.nelson@indystar.com

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis police shooting: Video shows officer shoot man in back