The DOJ added 'conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction' charges to the men accused of trying to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

Connor Perrett
·2 min read
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer introduces Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivers remarks about health care at Beech Woods Recreation Center October 16, 2020 in Southfield, Michigan.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pictured on October 16, 2020, in Southfield, Michigan. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

  • The DOJ added new charges to the men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

  • Three defendants were charged with conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction.

  • Two faced an additional federal firearms violation charge, the DOJ said.

The US Department of Justice on Tuesday announced new charges against three men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The men, 40-year-old Adam Fox, 45-year-old Barry Croft Jr., and 23-year-old Daniel Joseph Harris, were indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday on charges of conspiracy to use weapons of mass destruction. The charge is on top of existing charges from October 2020 of conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

Read more: We hired a professional comic-book artist to tell the incredible true story of the FBI's bust of a conspiracy to kidnap Michigan's governor

The DOJ said the three men planned to use a weapon to destroy a bridge, "harming and hindering" Whitmer, her security detail, and any law enforcement officers that attempted to respond to the kidnapping.

Croft and Harris also face two additional charges, related to their possession of a "destructive device" that was not properly registered with the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, according to the department.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation last fall foiled the plot to kidnap Whitmer. Whitmer drew criticism from conservatives and people on the far-right for her measures meant to limit the spread of COVID-19 last year.

In total, six men were indicted on federal kidnapping charges. Only one, Ty Garbin, has pleaded guilty. He faces up to life in prison, the DOJ said Wednesday.

Eight other people involved in the plot are awaiting trial on state charges, Insider previously reported.

