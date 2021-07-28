DOJ: Ala. Rep Brooks should not be dismissed from Capitol riot lawsuit; actions not 'within scope' of duties

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Johnson, USA TODAY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rep. Swalwell says Trump built mob &#39;over many months with repeated messaging&#39;
Rep. Swalwell says Trump built mob 'over many months with repeated messaging'

The Justice Department concluded late Tuesday that Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., did not warrant exclusion from a Capitol riot lawsuit that claims that the congressman, former President Donald Trump, Trump's eldest son Donald Trump Jr., and personal attorney Rudy Giuliani helped instigate the deadly assault.

The Justice filing in a lawsuit brought by Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., found that Brooks failed to establish that he was acting "within the scope of his office" when he participated in a rally prior to the Capitol siege.

More: Officers ask lawmakers to 'get to the bottom' of Jan. 6 Capitol riot

More: Jan. 6 committee, which aims to find out who organized and funded Capitol insurrection, holds first public hearing

"The record indicates that Brooks’ appearance at the January 6 rally was campaign activity, and it is no part of the business of the United States to pick sides among candidates in federal elections," the Justice Department concluded.

"Members of Congress are subject to a host of restrictions that carefully distinguish between their official functions, on the one hand, and campaign functions, on the other. The conduct at issue here thus is not the kind a Member of Congress holds office to perform, or substantially within the authorized time and space limits, as required by governing law."

Swalwell filed the civil lawsuit against Trump, his namesake son, Giuliani and Brooks in March, arguing they were responsible for “a campaign of lies and incendiary rhetoric which led to the sacking of the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.”

Brooks is a target because he spoke at the Trump rally near the White House earlier that day. The congressman is quoted in the lawsuit as urging the crowd that it was time to start “kicking ass” and asking whether participants were “willing to do what it takes to fight for America?”

In a separate filing Tuesday, Swalwell cast Brooks' Jan. 6 apperance as "in furtherance of a scheme to violently disrupt the electoral vote certification" of President Joe Biden.

The Justice filing comes hours after wrenching testimony from four law enforcement officers during the opening session of a House committee's examination of the Capitol riots.

The officers, who described brutal hand-to-hand combat with rioters in which they were beaten and verbally abused, specifically called on lawmakers to determine who instigated the attacks.

More: 'This is how I'm going to die': At Jan. 6 hearing, officers tell of harrowing attacks

"It was like something from a medieval battle," said Aquilino Gonell, a Capitol Police sergeant who was drenched in corrosive chemicals and beaten with a pole, an American flag still attached. "We fought hand to hand, inch by inch, to prevent an invasion of the Capitol by a violent mob intent on subverting our democratic process."

Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) (R) greets US Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell.
Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) (R) greets US Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell.

Contributing: Bart Jansen

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: DOJ: Rep Brooks should not be excluded from January 6 lawsuit

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Justice Department declines to defend Rep. Mo Brooks against Jan. 6 incitement lawsuit

    The Alabama Republican is one of several defendants in the suit filed by Rep. Eric Swalwell, who says Brooks knowingly incited a mob of Trump supporters.

  • U.S. Justice Dept won't defend Republican lawmaker in Capitol riot lawsuit

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department in a court filing on Tuesday declined to defend Republican congressman Mo Brooks in a lawsuit that alleges he conspired to instigate the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Brooks had asked the Justice Department consider him covered by the Westfall Act, which protects federal employees from being sued for actions taken as part of their jobs, concerning the lawsuit brought by Democratic congressman Eric Swalwell. The Justice Department's filing could indicate it may not defend former President Donald Trump, who has also been sued by Swalwell for allegedly conspiring to incite the attack.

  • DOJ says GOP Rep. Mo Brooks was not acting in official capacity in Capitol riot lawsuit

    The Justice Department told a federal court Tuesday that Brooks, R-Ala., wasn't acting in an official capacity when he spoke at Trump's rally.

  • Jim Jordan reveals he spoke to Trump on day of Capitol riot but won’t say what they talked about

    Republican congressman had been nominated for a seat on the committee looking into the attempted insurrection but Nancy Pelosi refused to include him

  • Trump officials can testify to Congress about his role in Capitol attack, DoJ says

    Move declines to assert executive privilege for then acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen, clearing path for others to testify The justice department’s decision marks a sharp departure from the Trump era, when the department repeatedly intervened on behalf of top White House officials. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters Former Trump administration officials can testify to Congress about Donald Trump’s role in the deadly January attack on the Capitol and his efforts to subvert the results of the 20

  • GOP Rep. Kinzinger says summer 2020 ‘riots’ and Jan. 6 shouldn’t be compared

    Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, one of two Republicans serving on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, said during his opening statement that last summer’s “urban riots and looting” shouldn’t be compared to what happened on Jan. 6. He also took aim at members of his own Republican Party and praised the bravery of the police officers who battled rioters for hours.

  • For the Jan. 6 Committee to Succeed, This Guy Has to Go

    Chip Somodevilla/GettyOn July 22, Chairman Bennie Thompson announced the senior staff for the fledgling 1/6 committee. On paper, the choices were beyond reproach. Until you saw who was named staff director, and just how sketchy his professional past is.Thompson’s announcement described David Buckley in glowing terms. He was staff director of a congressional intelligence committee, showing that he was not afraid to go up against the most recalcitrant of executive branch agencies. That kind of exp

  • Trump-backed candidate projected to lose U.S. House race in Texas-media

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump's preferred candidate for a U.S. House seat in Texas was projected to lose a special runoff election on Tuesday, defeated by a fellow Republican who raised far more campaign cash, the Texas Tribune newspaper said. Susan Wright, a 58-year-old Republican activist whom Trump endorsed in April, had sought to finish her late husband Representative Ron Wright's term in the House. But the newspaper projected that Wright would lose to Texas state legislator Jake Ellzey in Texas' 6th congressional district, a longtime Republican-held district outside Dallas.

  • Gavin Newsom tells Marjorie Taylor Greene her 'anti-vaccine lies are literally killing Americans'

    Gavin Newsom tells Marjorie Taylor Greene her 'anti-vaccine lies are literally killing Americans'

  • Thailand reports record COVID-19 cases with focus on vaccinations

    Thailand on Monday reported 15,376 coronavirus cases, a record number for a second consecutive day, amid public criticism over the pace of the country's vaccination rollout that has fallen behind some neighbours. The Southeast Asian nation, which has recorded a cumulative total of 512,678 infections, also reported 87 new deaths, bringing total fatalities to 4,146. After managing to contain virus cases for most of last year, authorities have struggled to deal with outbreaks driven by new variants in recent months, including the Delta variant first detected in India.

  • Vietnam companies agree COVID-19 vaccine tech transfer with Japan's Shionogi - media

    HANOI (Reuters) -Vietnamese firms AIC and Vabiotech have signed a deal with Japan's Shionogi & Co to produce COVID-19 vaccines based on recombinant DNA protein technology, a health ministry official told local media outlet VnExpress on Tuesday. After successfully containing the virus for much of the pandemic, Vietnam has been facing record daily surges of infections since an outbreak which emerged in late April. The government has imposed strict curbs on movement in about a third of the Southeast Asian nation, including the commercial hub of Ho Chi Minh City and the capital, Hanoi.

  • Brian Flores: We’re excited about Tua Tagovailoa

    Tua Tagovailoa is about to begin his second training camp with the Dolphins, though this one will be much more normal than his first. There are plenty of expectations for Tagovailoa in 2021, particularly after Miami added weapons like first-round pick Jaylen Waddle and free agent Will Fuller. Head coach Brian Flores said Tuesday that [more]

  • Jan. 6 committee could be final hurrah for Cheney and Kinzinger

    The Jan. 6 select committee tasked with investigating the Capitol riot could be a last hurrah of sorts for the two most outspoken critics of former President Donald Trump in the House Republican conference.

  • Living Vehicle’s Luxe New Travel Trailer Can Charge Your EV—and Then Get Towed by It

    A solar power and a dual inverter mean you can use this trailer to power your EV.

  • Justice Department says former Trump DOJ officials can testify in congressional Jan. 6 probe

    The Department of Justice has sent letters to six former Trump DOJ officials telling them that they can participate in Congress' investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to sources and communications reviewed by ABC News. The move is likely to remove a significant barrier that Democrats faced during Trump's presidency, when the Justice Department backed the White House's efforts to prevent any DOJ officials from testifying before their Democratic congressional committees. At this time, no Trump-era DOJ official has indicated that they have agreed to testify in the congressional probe.

  • Trump under oath in 2021? New DOJ ruling rattles Trumpworld

    The DOJ has announced it will not use its powers to try to shield Trump administration veterans from testifying to Congress about the January 6th insurrection and Trump’s efforts to overturn the election. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by Obama veteran Neal Katyal to discuss how this reduces the veterans’ ability to duck accountability and what this means for citizen Trump himself.

  • Harvard professor leading research on existence of UFOs and alien civilizations

    The Galileo Project, led by Harvard University, is seeking to confirm the existence of extraterrestrial civilizations and technology.

  • Arizona Senate leaders issue new subpoenas for Maricopa County routers amid ongoing audit

    The subpoenas come just days after Donald Trump espoused debunked conspiracy theories about the county's routers during a speech in Phoenix.

  • Jake Ellzey wins Texas special election race over Trump-endorsed candidate

    Republican Texas state Rep. Jake Ellzey won Texas’s suburban Dallas-area 6th congressional special election runoff race Tuesday to replace Rep. Ron Wright, who died after contracting COVID-19. Ellzey defeated Susan Wright, the late congressman’s widow who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

  • Typhoon expected to hit near Tokyo on Tuesday, could make for a soggy start to Olympic men’s golf competition

    Several inches of rain could fall in Tokyo during the tropical storm, leaving soggy conditions in its wake at Kasumigaseki Country Club.