DOJ: Alabama prisons remain deadly, homicides increasing

ARCHIVO - Esta foto del 22 de octubre del 2019 muestra un cartel que pide "AYUDA" en la ventana de una celda vista durante una visita junto con funcionarios estatales en el penal de Holman en Atmore, Alabama.Tres hombres murieron al parecer en ataques entre reclusos en menos de una semana den Alabama, una serie de muertes que ocurre en momentos en que el estado enfrenta una demanda del Deopartamento de Justicia sobre violencia en las prisiones y legisladores piden más información sobre el atribulado sistema penal. (AP Foto/Kim Chandler)
KIM CHANDLER
·3 min read

MONTGOMERY, Ala, (AP) — Alabama prisons remain deadly and dangerous two years after federal officials warned the state of unconstitutional conditions, the U.S. Department of Justice said, noting that inmate-on-inmate homicides have increased from already high levels.

Failed negotiations make it clear that Alabama will not voluntarily bring prisons into compliance and judicial intervention is needed, the Justice Department wrote Wednesday in an amended complaint in its ongoing lawsuit against the state.

The Justice Department sued Alabama in December after issuing findings in 2019 and 2020 warning that conditions in state lockups are so poor that they violate the U.S. Constitution.

“Since the United States notified the State of its findings, Alabama’s Prisons for Men have remained extremely overcrowded, prisoner-on-prisoner homicides have increased, prisoner-on-prisoner violence including sexual abuse has continued unabated, the physical facilities have remained inadequate, use of excessive force by security staff has remained common, and staffing rates have remained critically and dangerously low," the amended complaint signed by Attorney General Merrick Garland stated.

In an emailed response, the Alabama Department of Corrections said the Justice Department is relying upon "anecdotal narratives” while ignoring the state's efforts to improve conditions.

“The state remains, however, disappointed by the DOJ’s unwillingness to acknowledge the substantial investments and improvements made by the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) with the additional resources made available by Governor (Kay) Ivey and the Legislature," a statement from the prison system read.

The state has increased funding to the prison system and boosted pay for correctional officers and created new categories of positions as part of an effort to increase staff. Ivey's office is also pursuing the leasing of three large prisons that would replace aging and dilapidated facilities.

The lawsuit contends Alabama is violating the constitutional rights of prisoners, including the ban on cruel and unusual punishment, by failing to prevent excessive levels of prisoner-on-prisoner violence and sexual abuse, failing to protect prisoners from the use of excessive force by security staff and failing to provide safe conditions of confinement.

The state has acknowledged problems but denied that conditions are unconstitutional.

The Justice Department said the homicide rate in Alabama’s prisons for men in 2018 was more than seven times the national average for prisons and in fiscal year 2020 at least 16 prisoners were killed by other prisoners, according to available state data. Federal officials also said the prison system is not accurately reporting prison deaths.

The Justice Department said a prisoner at Kilby Correctional Facility died from multiple stab wounds to his head, abdomen, back, and arm, but the state classified the prisoner’s death as “natural.” A 2017 autopsy revealed a prisoner at Elmore Correctional Facility died from blunt force trauma to the head. ADOC classified the death as “natural.”

The filing listed a litany of incidents that federal officials said demonstrate a “pervasive pattern of life-threatening violence.” Those included that:

— A prisoner at Easterling Correctional Facility in February was stabbed multiple times by two other prisoners in the head, neck, and shoulders and had to be airlifted to a hospital.

— A prisoner at Easterling in August was seriously burned after another prisoner microwaved a mixture of baby oil, shaving powder and coffee granules and poured it on the victim’s face and body while he was sleeping.

— A 23-year-old prisoner was stabbed to death by another prisoner at Fountain Correctional Facility a day before he was scheduled to be released. The Associated Press reported Tuesday that was one of three inmate deaths in a single week from suspected inmate-on-inmate assaults.

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: Latin America poised to benefit as U.S. raises exports of COVID-19 shots - sources

    Latin America is poised to receive millions of U.S.-made COVID-19 shots in the coming weeks as the United States emerges as a top exporter of vaccines against the novel coronavirus, according to two people familiar with the matter. The United States is considering prioritizing countries within its own hemisphere for the 80 million domestically-made vaccine doses it has pledged to send abroad, one person familiar with the matter said. Meanwhile, Pfizer Inc has begun exporting millions of its U.S.-made shots largely to countries in Central and South America, a second person familiar with the matter said.

  • Nicolas Sarkozy on trial charged with spending twice legal limit on election bid

    Nicolas Sarkozy, the former French president, goes on trial on Thursday on charges that his unsuccessful 2012 reelection bid was illegally financed, a scandal that has thrown his party into turmoil. Mr Sarkozy, 66, is facing allegations that he spent almost twice the maximum legal amount of €22.5 million (£19 million) on the presidential race he lost to Socialist Francois Hollande. He has denied wrongdoing. President from 2007 to 2012, Mr Sarkozy faces up to one year in prison and a fine of €3,750 if found guilty. The trial, initially scheduled to start in March but postponed because one of the lawyers was hospitalised with Covid-19, is scheduled to last until June 22. The proceedings will begin less than three months after Mr Sarkozy was convicted of corruption and influence peddling in another case. He has appealed that verdict. Following several scandals, French law since 1990 has strictly limited political campaign spending. According to the judicial investigation in his case, Mr Sarkozy "indisputably benefited from fraud that allowed him to have, during his 2012 campaign, resources much superior to what the law authorised".

  • Former astronaut testifies before Senate committee

    Col. Pamela A. Melroy testified Thursday before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation in Washington, D.C. Melroy was nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as the deputy administrator of NASA. (May 20)

  • Journalist lied to get Diana interview, BBC covered it up - report

    A BBC journalist used deceit to win a sensational 1995 interview with Princess Diana in which she disclosed intimate details of her failed marriage to Prince Charles and the broadcaster covered up the deception, an inquiry found on Thursday. The BBC set up the investigation, headed by former senior judge John Dyson, in November following allegations from Diana's brother Charles Spencer that he had been tricked into introducing her to journalist Martin Bashir. Dyson's report found that Bashir, then a little-known reporter, had shown Spencer fake bank statements suggesting that Diana was being bugged by the security services and that two senior aides were being paid to provide information about her.

  • ‘Damaging’ police leniency over cannabis revealed

    Police have been accused of decriminalising cannabis by the back door, as official figures show nearly nine in 10 people in parts of the country are escaping court after being caught with the drug. The Home Office data reveal the most lenient forces are charging just one in eight (13 per cent) offenders, with the remainder let off with a caution, community resolution or on-the-spot fine. By contrast, the toughest police forces are charging up to 60 per cent of people caught with the class B drug, which has increased in its potency and been linked to psychosis and mental ill health. Nationally, just under 24 per cent of those caught with the drug are charged with possession, down from 29 per cent three years ago. Of the 91,479 caught with cannabis in England and Wales last year, 21,672 were charged with the remainder dealt with through out of court settlements that did not result in a criminal record. Just over 17,500 (19 per cent) were let off with a cannabis warning, 6,148 (seven per cent) were given a caution and 7,410 (eight per cent) were given an on-the-spot fine. Most - 38,832 (42 per cent) - received a community resolution, which usually involves the suspect admitting the offence on the street, apologising at the scene and accepting a printout of mental health implications of cannabis. The data showed the toughest police forces were five times more likely to charge an offender than the most lenient. Avon and Somerset police charged 63 per cent, while Surrey charged 13 per cent.

  • FDA Official Backs COVID-19 Booster Shots In Vaccinated People Within A Year: CNBC

    Citing a top FDA vaccine regulator, CNBC reports that COVID-19 booster shots could be required in fully vaccinated people within a year. The current versions of the Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing the variants along with the original strain, said Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. “So, hopefully, you know, it would be nice if it’ll turn out that it’ll be a year before anyone might need a booster,” Marks said during a virtual press conference on the COVID-19 vaccines with high school and middle school journalists. “But we still don’t know,” he added. “It could be more, it could be a little less, but ... this is just something we’re gonna have to figure out as we go.” Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said U.S. regulators and scientists still are not sure how far immunity levels need to drop in vaccinated individuals before it leaves them vulnerable to the virus. The FDA officials’ comments come as drugmakers and some scientists now say people will likely need a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccines and possibly additional shots each year, just like for the seasonal flu. BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin told CNBC in a recent interview that researchers are seeing a decline in antibody responses against the virus after eight months. “If we provide a boost, we could really amplify the antibody response even above the levels that we had at the beginning, and that could give us real comfort for protection for at least 12 months, maybe 18 months,” Sahin said. “And this is really important in a time where all the variants are coming in.” Price Action: PFE shares are down 0.85% at $39.71, while BNTX stock is up 0.29% at $195.06 during the market session on the last check Wednesday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPfizer To Start Making COVID-19 Vaccine Component In Ireland By 2021 EndG20 Countries Water Down US Push For COVID-19 IP Waiver: Reuters© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Biden meets with Kennedy Center honorees at White House

    President Joe Biden spent Thursday morning in a star-studded meeting with this year’s Kennedy Center honorees. The meeting marked a return to tradition after former President Donald Trump avoided the celebration during his tenure.

  • Thailand is considering releasing 50,000 prisoners early amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in its crowded prisons

    On Monday, more than 70% of Thailand's new reported cases were found in prisons. The country is now considering releasing 16% of its prison population.

  • Prince William has had first COVID vaccine as he thanks those working on rollout

    The Duke of Cambridge appears to have had the first dose at the Science Museum.

  • Morgan Wallen takes the stage at Kid Rock's bar, his first live performance since scandal

    Morgan Wallen got a very warm reception from the crowd during his surprise appearance in Nashville.

  • In photos: Palestinians strike across occupied territories, Israel in show of unity

    Palestinians across the occupied territories and Israel on Tuesday went on strike in a collective show of unity as the fighting between Israel and Hamas raged on. The big picture: Businesses shuttered for the day and schools were closed to protest the Israeli military campaign against Hamas in Gaza, the looming evictions of several Palestinian families in East Jerusalem, the Israeli occupation and the treatment of Palestinian citizens of Israel. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeProtests took place across the occupied West Bank and in some cities in Israel that have large Palestinian populations. While the protests remained peaceful in many places, violence broke out in some areas — with Israeli forces firing tear gas, rubber-coated bullets and stun grenades at Palestinians throwing rocks and some of whom set fire to tires, per AP. At least three protesters were killed and more than 140 were wounded Tuesday, AP reported, citing Palestinian health authorities. Two Israeli soldiers were wounded by gunshots. Of note: Tuesday's strike came a little over a week after recent fighting between Israel and Hamas, which controls Gaza, began. More than 215 Palestinians, including 63 children have been killed in Gaza, according to the Palestinian health ministry. At least 12 people, including two children, in Israel have been killed by rockets fired from Gaza, according to Israeli authorities. A Palestinian man walks past shuttered stores in East Jerusalem. Photo: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images Palestinians demonstrate in the city of Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, in solidarity with Gaza. Photo: Abbas Momani/AFP via Getty Images Palestinians walk past shuttered stores in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus as a general strike is observed in solidarity with Gaza and Jerusalem. Photo: Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP via Getty Images Palestinian citizens of Israel rally in Haifa, Israel. Photo: Mati Milstein/NurPhoto via Getty Images An aerial picture shows an empty main road in Hebron during a Palestinian general strike. Photo: Hazem Bader/AFP via Getty Images A man walks past shuttered Palestinian stores in Hebron during Tuesday's strike. Photo: Hazem Bader/AFP via Getty Images A Palestinian protester confronts Israeli troops at the Hawara checkpoint south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank. Photo: Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP via Getty Images Israeli soldiers restrain a Palestinian protester in Bethlehem. Photo: AFP via Getty Images Israeli troops fire tear gas towards demonstrators during a protest in Bethlehem. Photo: AFP via Getty ImagesGo deeper... France pushes Gaza ceasefire call at UN Security CouncilBiden backs Gaza ceasefire for first time in call with NetanyahuU.N. envoy resumes push for cease fire in Gaza"Horrified": AP, Al Jazeera condemn Israel's bombing of their offices in GazaLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Julie Kedzie previews Invicta on AXS TV

    Julie Kedzie spoke with MMA Junkie Radio.

  • Solicitor seeking expert opinions on SC jail death reports

    A South Carolina prosecutor says she is pursuing outside opinions after reviewing official reports on the January jail death of a man with mental health issues. Authorities have said that for months they had been looking into the death of Jamal Sutherland, a 31-year-old Black man who was booked into the Charleston County jail on Jan. 4. Video clips released by Charleston County officials last week show deputies the following morning repeatedly deploying stun guns and kneeling on Sutherland's back before he stops moving.

  • Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny 'more or less' recovered after hunger strike - prison official

    Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has 'more or less' recovered his health following a hunger strike and has the possibility of communicating with his family, the head of Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service said on Thursday. Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most prominent domestic critic, is serving a 2-1/2 year jail sentence for parole violations he says were trumped up. "I can say he has more or less recovered his health," the TASS news agency quoted Alexander Kalashnikov, head of the Federal Penitentiary Service, as saying.

  • FBI investigating defense contractor's donations to Susan Collins

    The FBI is investigating whether Hawaiian defense contractor Martin Kao illegally contributed $150,000 to a super PAC that supported Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) amid her 2020 re-election campaign, Axios reports. The donations were made from June to September 2019, when Kao was CEO of the company Navatek, which has since been renamed Martin Defense Group. Before most of the donations were made, Collins helped Navatek secure an $8 million Navy contract. A newly unsealed search warrant application shows the FBI believes Kao and his wife started a fake LLC called the Society for Young Women Scientists and Engineers in order to funnel $150,000 to the pro-Collins 1820 PAC, Axios reports. Investigators allege that bank records show Kao also reimbursed relatives who contributed to Collins' campaign. Under federal law, federal contractors are barred from donating to political campaigns, and it is also illegal to use another person's money to make a political contribution. In 2020, Kao was indicted for allegedly swindling the government out of coronavirus relief funds. Annie Clark, a spokesperson for Collins, told Axios in an email that the Collins for Senator Campaign "had absolutely no knowledge of anything alleged in the warrant." More stories from theweek.comThe enormous downside of another long, public Trump investigation that comes to nothingTexas executes Quintin Jones for 1999 murder, says it forgot to let the media witness executionStephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme Court

  • Washington Football Team claims recently released DB Chris Miller

    Defensive back Chris Miller was released Monday. He joined the Cardinals in December on the practice squad.

  • The connection between COVID-19 and diabetes is cause for pause — especially for Black Americans

    Since President Joe Biden’s April 28 address before a Joint Session of Congress, and Sen. Tim Scott’s rebuttal, there has been a debate about whether America is racist. The president has said Americans are not racist but acknowledged Black Americans are behind the “eight ball.” Vice President Kamala Harris also echoed the sentiment, noting that she didn’t think America was racist, as did Sen. Lindsay Graham and others.

  • US borders with Canada, Mexico to remain closed to nonessential travel through June 21

    DHS confirmed the extension of border travel restrictions but noted it is "working closely with Canada & Mexico to safely ease restrictions."

  • Rick And Morty's crappy superheroes are getting their own spin-off

    As with most topics covered in passing by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland’s Rick And Morty, alien superheroes The Vindicators found themselves judged by Rick Sanchez and, ultimately, found wanting. (Morty found them kind of cool, though, at least until all the murders started.) Now viewers will be able to make their own decisions about the team on a more-than-a-single-episode-that’s-also-weirdly-a-Saw-parody basis, as Adult Swim announced today that The Vindicators is one of four web-only new TV projects it’s developing, including spin-offs of Robot Chicken, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, and Your Pretty Face Is Going To Hell.

  • BBC apologizes for deceitful methods used in securing landmark Princess Diana interview

    "It is clear that the process for securing the interview fell far short of what audiences have a right to expect."