DOJ alleges special agent from Poconos stole over $260K in government funds in fraud case

United States Department of Justice (DOJ) officials charged Thomas Hartley, 48, of Henryville, with multiple counts of fraud related to theft of over $260,000 of government funds from four different money pools. Issued Wednesday, August 17, the indictment's list of charges include 10 counts of wire fraud, two counts of mail fraud, two counts of theft of government funds, and four counts of filing false statements.

Hartley worked as a Special Agent with the United States Department of Labor.

The indictment alleges Hartley took leave from his position with the Department of Labor to serve in the New Jersey National Guard. While doing so, law enforcement claims, Hartley submitted fraudulent documents to the Department of the Army to collect over $23,500 in housing allowance "to which he was not entitled."

The indictment further alleges Hartley received over $60,000 in unemployment compensation while on leave, despite being "employed on full time active duty with the New Jersey National Guard."

Hartley allegedly collected $127,000 from his Thrift Savings Plan under false pretenses. The indictment claims Hartley filed as unwed when he was actually married the whole time. "Hartley thereby transferred the funds to himself personally, or to a bank account solely in his name, without the knowledge or consent of his wife," states the DOJ.

The last allegation levied against Hartley claims he falsely collected roughly $50,000 in lost wage benefits by filing a lost wage claim with USAA Insurance after an automobile accident. "Hartley falsely claimed that he had lost wages as a result of the automobile accident, when in fact Hartley was suspended without pay from his employment with the Department of Labor as a result of an ongoing criminal investigation."

If convicted, Hartley faces up to 20 years in prison for the wire fraud and mail fraud charges. Additionally, the charges related to theft of government funds carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and the false statements charges carry a penalty of five years in prison. Every charge levied against Hartley also carries a fine and a period of supervised release after imprisonment.

According to DOJ, the investigation was led by the Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General, Office of Special Investigations; the United States Army, Criminal Investigation Division; and the USAA Insurance Special Investigations Unit. Hartley's defence will square off against Assistant United States Attorney Robert J. O’Hara on the prosecution.

This article originally appeared on Tri-County Independent: Dept. of Justice charge Pocono man with multiple counts of fraud