DOJ announces lawsuit against Idaho over abortion access

Reuters
Clergy members of five religions sued the state of Florida on Monday over a new law criminalizing most abortions in the state after 15 weeks of pregnancy, saying it violates their religious freedom rights. The five separate lawsuits https://tmsnrt.rs/3BBEdIr, filed in Miami-Dade County, claim the state's ban curtails their ability to counsel congregants about abortion in accordance with their faiths, since Florida law prohibits counseling or encouraging a crime. The plaintiffs are three rabbis, a United Church of Christ reverend, a Unitarian Universalist minister, an Episcopal Church priest and a Buddhist lama.