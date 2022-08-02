DOJ announces lawsuit against Idaho over abortion access

At a press conference on Tuesday, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department is filing suit against Idaho over the state’s abortion ban. The DOJ alleges it prevents access to emergency medical treatment for pregnant women.

Recommended Stories

  • Child in Ghana dies after being infected with Marburg virus

    A child who contracted the highly infectious Ebola-like Marburg virus in Ghana has died, according to a World Health Organization official. Ghana registered its first-ever outbreak of the disease last month.

  • Double ‘Eric’ Endorsement Sends Trumpworld Spiraling

    Cliff HawkinsThe former president’s decision to endorse “Eric” for a race with two as the main contenders has plunged Trumpworld into open chaos.The trouble began Monday night when Donald Trump tossed his political weight behind “Eric” meaning two Missouri Senate Republican candidates, Eric Greitens and Eric Schmitt, could legitimately claim to have his blessing.(Rep. Vicky Hartzler, the one candidate in the race Trump explicitly said he would not endorse, congratulated the third little-known “E

  • Who will lead Milford's Health Department? Search for director to begin soon

    Director of Public Health Jacquelyn Murphy resigned her post last month, and the Board of Health will soon begin searching for her replacement.

  • Faith-based groups sue to overturn Florida's 15-week abortion ban

    The lawsuit was filed on behalf of multiple religious groups, including Reform Judaism, Buddhism, the Episcopal Church, the United Church of Christ and the Unitarian Universalist Church.

  • Zawahiri strike gives Biden counter-terrorism strategy boost, but concerns persist

    The CIA drone strike that killed Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri delivered a long-sought win for U.S. President Joe Biden's counter-terrorism strategy, officials and experts said on Tuesday, but also sharpened concerns about militants' presence in Afghanistan. As the last U.S. troops and intelligence officers left Afghanistan last August after 20 years of war, Biden shifted to an "over-the-horizon" strategy of relying on drones and spy planes to track and hit al Qaeda and Islamic State militants inside the country.

  • Wall Street drops on rising U.S.-China tensions over Taiwan

    (Reuters) -Wall Street's major indexes fell in choppy trading on Tuesday on rising U.S.-China tensions as House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's support to a democratic Taiwan prompted China to announce "targeted military operations". Shares of chipmakers with a large exposure to China struggled to gain, while industrial bellwether Caterpillar added to the slide, dropping 4.5% as slowing construction activity in the world's second largest economy added to its supply-chain woes. Shares of U.S. defense companies Raytheon Technologies Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp and L3Harris Technologies Inc rose between 1.4% and 2.9%.

  • Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's 6 Kids: Everything to Know

    Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne

  • Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan trip puts US analysts and Democrats on edge

    Experts and officials raise concern over timing of trip even as Republicans hail House speaker

  • Utah Senate Candidate Evan McMullin Is Trying to Change National Politics. Polls Suggest It's Working

    He’s a former Republican, declared independent and fully backed by the Democratic Party. He says uniting voters across the spectrum is the only way to unseat incumbent senator and Trump ally Mike Lee

  • Bipartisan Collective Create Bill To Find ‘Middle Ground’ On Abortion Protections

    A bipartisan group of senators, including Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), and Susan Collins (R-Maine), is making a second effort to pass women’s health protections into law, The Hill reports. The House has tried to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act twice – each time was blocked in the Senate. Sen. Kaine believes this bill is a good start to preserving abortion rights overturned by the conservative-slanted Supreme Court.

  • Garland announces first DOJ lawsuit to protect abortion access

    Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday announced the Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against the state of Idaho challenging its law that will take effect next month that would make it a felony to perform an abortion in all but extremely narrow circumstances. Garland said the law violates the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA) that states hospitals that receive Medicare funds are required to provide necessary treatment to patients who arrive at their emergency departments while experiencing a medical emergency.

  • Ratings agency drops two Florida property insurers entirely, downgrades a third

    In another sign of problems in Florida’s property-insurance market, a financial-ratings agency has withdrawn ratings for two insurance companies and downgraded another company.

  • 80-year-old store owner shoots attempted robbery suspect

    The faceoff was recorded by surveillance cameras at the convenience store around 2:45 a.m. Sunday in Norco, a city that bills itself as “Horsetown USA.” Four suspects, their faces covered, pulled up to the business in a BMW SUV and walked inside the store with their rifles pointed, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Authorities found the injured suspect in a hospital, suffering from a gunshot wound that appeared to be from a shotgun blast.

  • ‘Leave it on the porch’: Decades after cross burning, Boise house gains national acclaim

    “That house symbolizes so much for me,” said former Idaho state legislator Cherie Buckner-Webb, who grew up in it and watched her mother hold civil rights meetings there.

  • Ukraine's Naftogaz sweetens deal for bondholders in search for debt relief

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Ukrainian state-owned gas company Naftogaz laid out a new debt payment freeze plan on Tuesday, a week after becoming the first government entity to default since the start of the Russian invasion in late February. The proposal includes a two-year payment freeze and two-year deferral on the maturities of the notes, which are set to expire in 2022, 2024 and 2026. The notes would pay additional interest while deferred interest would continue to accrue at the set rates of each note.

  • Kentucky’s attorney general can now enforce trigger law banning abortion, court orders

    Abortion is again illegal in Kentucky. Here’s what we know.

  • Misleading text urges ‘yes’ vote in Kansas to ‘give women a choice.’ Source is unknown

    The text went to Kansans across Kansas, including former Democratic Gov. Kathleen Sebelius.

  • UCI WorldTour 2022: Men's team-by-team guide to the season, full calendar and results

    The WorldTour, the top tier of professional men's road cycling, comprises 18 teams from 12 different countries and five continents.

  • Russia ban likely to extend to qualifying for world gymnastics championships

    A ban on Russian gymnasts due to the war in Ukraine is set to keep its Olympic champion teams from qualifying for this fall's world championships.

  • Florida clergy lawsuits say abortion ban violates religious freedom

    Clergy members of five religions sued the state of Florida on Monday over a new law criminalizing most abortions in the state after 15 weeks of pregnancy, saying it violates their religious freedom rights. The five separate lawsuits https://tmsnrt.rs/3BBEdIr, filed in Miami-Dade County, claim the state's ban curtails their ability to counsel congregants about abortion in accordance with their faiths, since Florida law prohibits counseling or encouraging a crime. The plaintiffs are three rabbis, a United Church of Christ reverend, a Unitarian Universalist minister, an Episcopal Church priest and a Buddhist lama.