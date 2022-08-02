DOJ announces lawsuit against Idaho over abortion access

Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Ukrainian state-owned gas company Naftogaz laid out a new debt payment freeze plan on Tuesday, a week after becoming the first government entity to default since the start of the Russian invasion in late February. The proposal includes a two-year payment freeze and two-year deferral on the maturities of the notes, which are set to expire in 2022, 2024 and 2026. The notes would pay additional interest while deferred interest would continue to accrue at the set rates of each note.