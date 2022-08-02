DOJ announces lawsuit to block Idaho's new abortion law, first since Roe v. Wade reversal
The DOJ sued the state of Idaho over the state’s new abortion law, its first challenge since Roe v. Wade was overturned.
On Aug. 2 Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the Justice Department would file suit against Idaho for its restrictive abortion law before taking effect on Aug. 25.
The Department of Justice is filing suit against the state of Idaho for its restrictive abortion laws, which came into effect after the Supreme Court struck down Roe vs Wade. At a press briefing, Attorney General Merrick Garland was asked if what the DoJ was doing circumvents and undermines the Supreme Court.
A bipartisan group of senators, including Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), and Susan Collins (R-Maine), is making a second effort to pass women’s health protections into law, The Hill reports. The House has tried to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act twice – each time was blocked in the Senate. Sen. Kaine believes this bill is a good start to preserving abortion rights overturned by the conservative-slanted Supreme Court.
