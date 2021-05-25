DOJ appeals order faulting former Attorney General William Barr's handling of Mueller report

The Justice Department on Monday said in a court filing it would appeal a court decision faulting former Attorney General William Barr's handling of the 2019 special counsel report on then-President Donald Trump, a move congressional Democrats had opposed.

