DOJ’s New Argument: Trump’s No King. He’s a Roman Emperor.

With Donald Trump, there’s never a strategy; only the tactic of upping the pressure on his enemies.

That is why Trump—whose only lasting accomplishment if he leaves office next year will be the confirmation of young, right-wing federal judges—is asking the courts to give up their power over the Executive Branch, a power that forms the very basis of their legitimacy and maintains the balance of power in our system of government.

The nation’s Founders were preoccupied with the evils of tyranny. They had overcome the rule of a king, but feared a new tyranny could emerge from within the nation itself, just as it had during the collapse of the Roman Republic. Washington bolstered the spirits of his downtrodden troops at Valley Forge with a play about Cato the Younger, who valiantly attempted to preserve Roman democracy from the tyranny of Julius Caesar and who ultimately chose to take his own life instead of accepting a pardon from the dictator.

The Framers designed the Constitution as a bulwark against tyranny, including by limiting the authority of both Congress and the president. During succeeding decades, presidents undermined the constitutional balance by seizing power at Congress’ expense. But another branch emerged as a counterweight: the judiciary.

The nation has long accepted that the Supreme Court has the authority not only to interpret the Constitution but also to tell the rest of the government what it can and cannot do, including by deciding which laws can be enforced and, once, even what person would inhabit the White House. Yet the courts’ power is, at bottom, ephemeral. Judges have no army, and depend on the respect that others in the government, particularly the president, show to their authority.

Bush V. Gore Decision Looks Even More Disgraceful 10 Years Later

“They keep saying the Founders, Founders,” Trump—who’s never thought much about the origins of our constitutional system, let alone the role of the judiciary within it—recently told Rush Limbaugh. “I’ve never heard the word Founders so much in my life.”

Indeed, the 45th president is now seeking to undermine the judiciary’s authority to gain a tactical advantage in his battle with the House to prevent yet more evidence of his criminal misconduct from coming to light. Yet John Bolton’s declaration Monday that he now stands ready to comply with a congressional subpoena in the absence of a court order to the contrary demonstrates just how easily Trump’s effort to box out the courts could backfire.

Last Friday, the District of Columbia Circuit heard arguments on two appeals of subpoenas seeking evidence in connection with Trump’s impeachment, including the testimony of former White House Counsel Don McGahn. While McGahn left the White House long before Trump cooked up his Ukraine scheme, the stakes of the case remain huge, because it concerns just about the only legal defense Trump has raised to the enforcement of demands for testimony from his current White House advisers, including Mick Mulvaney and Bolton.

Trump claims these advisers are “absolutely immune” from any and all congressional demands for their testimony, even if—as now appears all but certain—they witnessed the president directing a traitorous criminal scheme. Unfortunately for Trump, while other presidents have argued for the existence of such immunity, the legal basis for it is extremely weak. It has never been accepted by a court, and was easily rejected as overreaching by the trial court last year. Therefore, there would be every reason for Trump to expect to lose if he pressed the appellate, or thereafter the Supreme Court, to endorse his argument.

A somewhat normal president, even a criminal one, would be prepared to take the loss, even if it might mean the end of his presidency, as did Richard Nixon when, in U.S. v. Nixon, the court ordered him to turn over the White House tapes. But Donald Trump is no normal president; neither is William Barr a normal attorney general. Unlike Elliot Richardson, who resigned rather than carrying out Nixon’s demand that he fire the Watergate special prosecutor, Barr lied to the nation and its legislators about the findings of Special Counsel Robert Mueller and did his best to hide the Ukraine whistleblower’s report from Congress.