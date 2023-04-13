DOJ arrests suspect in document leaks; Pentagon calls incident a 'criminal deliberate act'
The leaked documents appeared to be highly sensitive reports tied to the war in Ukraine. The Pentagon said the leaks were a "criminal deliberate act."
STORY: The Pentagon’s top official spoke out for the first time about the recent leak of classified U.S. intelligence on Tuesday. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the United States will investigate the release until they find its source. He's the first senior U.S. official to comment on the incident, which included what appeared to be closely guarded secrets on Ukraine. [Lloyd Austin, Defense Secretary]“We take this very seriously and we will continue to investigate and turn over every rock until we find the source of this and the extent of it.” Reuters reviewed more than 50 of the classified documents in question, labelled “Secret” and “Top Secret,” which first appeared on social media sites in March. But Reuters has not independently verified the documents’ authenticity. The files reveal details of military capabilities of some U.S. allies and adversaries. Some of the most sensitive information is reportedly related to Ukraine’s military strengths and shortcomings. One document also mentions the small number of Western special forces troops in Ukraine. [Lloyd Austin, Defense Secretary]“The documents that that we are aware of are dated the 28th of February, 1st of March. I don't know if there are other documents that are that have been online before. These are things that we will find, find out as we continue to investigate.” “We will continue to work closely with our outstanding allies and partners and nothing will ever stop us from keeping America secure.” Austin said he was first made aware of the leak about a week ago, the matter is now passed to the Department of Justice, which is leading a criminal investigation. The disclosure, which also reveal the U.S.’ apparent surveillance of its allies, could be the gravest leak of U.S. secrets since the 2013 publication of thousands of documents on WikiLeaks. Some national security experts and government officials say they suspect the leaker could be American, given the breadth of topics covered by the materials.
A 21-year-old serviceman was separately identified as running the chat group where the leaks were posted
A friend has identified the leaker of classified documents related to the war in Ukraine and U.S. spying operations as a young gun enthusiast who shared the documents online via a forum he joined amid loneliness brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, The Washington Post reported Wednesday. The Post reported that a group of two…
Biden said officials are “getting close” to wrapping up the investigation into the leak of classified documents about the Ukraine war and US spying.
FBI agents on Thursday arrested a young national guardsman suspected of being behind a major leak of sensitive US government secrets -- including about the Ukraine war.Garland confirmed that Teixeira is an employee of the United States Air Force National Guard, and said FBI agents took him into custody "without incident."
