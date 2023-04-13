DOJ arrests suspect in document leaks; Pentagon calls incident a 'criminal deliberate act'

Reuters Videos

STORY: The Pentagon’s top official spoke out for the first time about the recent leak of classified U.S. intelligence on Tuesday. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the United States will investigate the release until they find its source. He's the first senior U.S. official to comment on the incident, which included what appeared to be closely guarded secrets on Ukraine. [Lloyd Austin, Defense Secretary]“We take this very seriously and we will continue to investigate and turn over every rock until we find the source of this and the extent of it.” Reuters reviewed more than 50 of the classified documents in question, labelled “Secret” and “Top Secret,” which first appeared on social media sites in March. But Reuters has not independently verified the documents’ authenticity. The files reveal details of military capabilities of some U.S. allies and adversaries. Some of the most sensitive information is reportedly related to Ukraine’s military strengths and shortcomings. One document also mentions the small number of Western special forces troops in Ukraine. [Lloyd Austin, Defense Secretary]“The documents that that we are aware of are dated the 28th of February, 1st of March. I don't know if there are other documents that are that have been online before. These are things that we will find, find out as we continue to investigate.” “We will continue to work closely with our outstanding allies and partners and nothing will ever stop us from keeping America secure.” Austin said he was first made aware of the leak about a week ago, the matter is now passed to the Department of Justice, which is leading a criminal investigation. The disclosure, which also reveal the U.S.’ apparent surveillance of its allies, could be the gravest leak of U.S. secrets since the 2013 publication of thousands of documents on WikiLeaks. Some national security experts and government officials say they suspect the leaker could be American, given the breadth of topics covered by the materials.