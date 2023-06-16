DOJ asks judge to gag Trump over classified documents release

The Department of Justice asked a Florida court to stop former President Donald Trump from releasing classified documents given to his legal team in its defense of his alleged mishandling of sensitive records.

Prosecutors claim some of that information is part of an ongoing investigation involving the 45th president’s alleged activities, according to The Hill. Information could pertain to people who haven’t yet been charged.

The protective order requests that discovery material in Trump’s case “shall not be disclosed to the public or the news media, or disseminated on any news or social media platform” without approval from the court.

However, The Hill claims the DOJ’s filing indicates Trump would still have access to records he kept at his Mar-a-Lago estate, which was searched by federal agents in August. If the order is granted, the 31 documents being used in the case would be available to the 77-year-old defendant when he’s accompanied by attorneys.

“Defendants may take notes regarding Discovery Materials, but such notes shall be stored securely by Defense Counsel,” the DOJ wrote.

Trump was arraigned in a south Florida court Tuesday on a 37-count indictment that includes violating the 1917 Espionage Act. The former president — who’s also the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican party nomination — pleaded not guilty.

The outspoken former leader has used social media and cable TV appearances to claim he’s the victim of a “witch hunt” while trying to turn the focus to his political rivals.

Friday’s request from the DOJ will be reviewed by Judge Bruce Reinhart, who approved the initial search of Mar-a-Lago.

