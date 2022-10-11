DOJ Asks Supreme Court to Reject Trump Classified Records Review

(Bloomberg) -- The Justice Department on Tuesday urged the US Supreme Court to reject Donald Trump’s latest push to have an outside special master review about 100 documents with classified markings seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate.

The former president last week filed an emergency request asking the justices to intervene after a federal appeals court granted the government’s request to carve out the materials with classification status. The special master, US District Senior Judge Raymond Dearie, is overseeing a review of the rest of the 11,000-plus documents retrieved by the FBI during a court-approved search of Trump’s home in August.

Justice Department lawyers argued in Tuesday’s brief that Trump’s lawyers had failed to show how he would be harmed absent immediate intervention by the justices. They defended the appeals court’s finding that the order giving the special master authority to review the classified materials “was a serious and unwarranted intrusion on the Executive Branch’s authority to control the use and distribution of extraordinarily sensitive government records.”

The fight over what Dearie can see reached the Supreme Court via the so-called shadow docket, through which the justices are asked to weigh in without a full briefing and arguments on a case. Trump’s petition went to Justice Clarence Thomas, who is assigned to handle emergency matters that come from the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals.

Thomas could act on Trump’s request alone or circulate it to the rest of the court for a vote.

US District Judge Aileen Cannon, who sits in Florida and was nominated to the bench by Trump, initially ordered a special master to review all of the seized documents, and temporarily blocked federal investigators from using those materials in a criminal probe. The Justice Department is exploring whether classified information or other government records were mishandled and whether anyone attempted to obstruct that investigation.

The Justice Department is appealing the entirety of Cannon’s decision, but in the meantime asked the 11th Circuit to immediately reverse her order as it applied to what the government identified as 103 documents with classified markings. Justice Department lawyers argued Trump couldn’t have any interest in what were clearly government records and that restricting their use in the criminal probe hampered a parallel review by the intelligence community into possible national security risks.

On Sept. 21, an 11th Circuit panel -- featuring two judges nominated by Trump and one confirmed under former President Barack Obama -- granted the Justice Department’s request, meaning Dearie’s work could proceed without the classified cache.

Trump’s emergency request, filed Oct. 4, didn’t challenge the part of the circuit court’s order that allowed federal investigators to resume using the documents with classified markings in the criminal investigation.

Trump’s lawyers argued that the 11th Circuit didn’t have jurisdiction at this stage of the case to rule on Cannon’s appointment of a special master and the scope of his review.

The case is Trump v. United States, 22A283.

