DOJ to assist in Haiti police investigation into assassination of president

The Department of Justice said Monday it will assist in the Haiti police investigation into the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and examine whether "there were any violations of U.S. criminal law" concerning the case.

Why it matters: Since Haiti's government requested American assistance in the investigation, three Haitian-born suspects with U.S. ties have been arrested — including the Florida-based Christian Emmanuel Sanon, whom police allege is a key suspect who wanted to become president of Haiti.

Details: DOJ officials will work alongside U.S. government partners to assist in the investigation, according to a statement from spokesperson Anthony Coley.

"An initial assessment has been conducted in Haiti by senior U.S. officials," Coley said. "The department will continue to support the Haitian government in its review of the facts and circumstances surrounding this heinous attack."

The big picture: Senior officials from the FBI and Department of Homeland Security arrived in Haiti on Sunday.

The Pentagon has said it's reviewing Haitian authorities' request for U.S. troops to help stabilize the country and protect its critical infrastructure.

