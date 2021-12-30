DOJ awards more than $8.5 million to Western Washington Tribes for justice, youth programs

Eight Western Washington Tribes will receive more than $8.5 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Justice for improvements to their criminal justice systems and youth development programs.

“It is an impressive list of projects and goals that each of these tribes outlined in their grant applications,” said U.S. Attorney Nick Brown in a news release. “From developing programs to connect tribal youth with their culture and heritage, to upgrading facilities for tribal courts and treatment facilities, these projects strengthen our communities.”

The awards are targeted for specific needs identified by each Tribal community.

Four Tribes are receiving grants to enhance services to teens.

▪ The Quinault Indian Nation will receive $600,000 for a juvenile healing and wellness court program.

▪ The Squaxin Island Tribe will receive $508,242 for a teen development and mentoring program.

▪ The Puyallup Tribe of Indians will receive $508,254 for Tribal youth development and justice programs.

▪ The Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation will receive $508,245 for Tribal youth programs.

Three tribes are receiving grants to improve Tribal justice and wellness programs’ physical spaces.

▪ The Tulalip Tribes will receive grants totaling $1.3 million to expand and improve the Healing Lodge for drug treatment and expand and assess services under the Path to Wellness program.

▪ The Skokomish Indian Tribe will receive $1.2 million to assist with the construction of a public safety building that provides police and court services.

▪ The Nooksack Indian Tribe will receive $1.1 million to assist with renovations to the Tribal Justice Center.

Three tribes are receiving funds to enhance their court systems and criminal justice-related programs.

▪ Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribe will receive $900,000 to enhance reentry services for previously incarcerated Tribal members.

▪ The Nooksack Indian Tribe will receive $891,544 to hire a Tribal prosecutor, bailiff and court staff.

▪ The Quinault Indian Nation will receive $900,000 to expand the adult wellness court and develop a family wellness court.

In a grant application for the wellness courts, the Quinault Indian Nation noted that the Tribe has been working to build a stronger restorative justice model that will, in part, help non-violent offenders and their families work through substance abuse issues through a variety of social services.

“Establishing these courts will promote the restorative justice model and be better suited to reduced recidivism, lessen the burden on community policing, reduce jail capacity, and build stronger communities,” the Tribe’s application said, according to the news release.