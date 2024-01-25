DOJ: Boston man, woman charged with allegedly conspiring to defraud local credit union

A Boston area man and woman have been charged with allegedly conspiring to defraud a local credit union.

Nadaje Hendrix, 26, of Brighton, and Glenroy Miller, 27, of Dorchester, by a federal grand jury in Boston on one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

The two individuals allegedly obtained loans in the names of other individuals including inmates at a Massachusetts prison where Miller was incarcerated between the time of December 2019 and August 2021.

According to an indictment, Hendrix worked as a loan officer and assistant branch manager for a credit union.

“While in prison, Miller allegedly gave Hendrix information about his fellow inmates, which Hendrix allegedly used to create fraudulent loan applications,” the indictment states.

The individuals then allegedly arranged for co-conspirators to go to the credit union pretending to be the inmates and sign loan forms in exchange for money.

“The defendants allegedly obtained loans using stolen identities. In total, Hendrix, Miller, and their co-conspirators allegedly stole about $134,000 from the credit union in about two months in 2021,” the indictment added.

Hendrix and Miller face sentences of up to 30 years in prison, up to five years of supervised release, and a fine of $1 million.

Hendrix was arrested today and will appear in federal court in Boston on Thursday. Miller was arrested in October 2023 on unrelated charges and remains in custody. He will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.

Both have been indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

