DOJ: Clay County man pleads guilty to attempting to produce child sexual abuse videos

A Clay County man could face between 15 years and 30 years in federal prison after he pled guilty to attempting to use a 9-year-old child to produce child sexual abuse videos, the Department of Justice says.

Garrett Eric Webber, 31, was arrested on July 5, 2021, during a traffic stop by the Green Cove Springs Police Department.

Court documents say Webber was using a popular social media app to upload images of child sexual abuse, which was detected by officers in Wisconsin. The FBI investigated the case and later identified Webber.

An undercover agent then conversed with Webber online, posing as a parent of a 9-year-old child. Webber unknowingly told the agent he would engage in sexual activity with the child and asked the agent to take an explicit photo of the child.

Webber also sent several videos of child sexual abuse to the agent to demonstrate how he would molest the child.

After his arrest, he admitted to engaging in “extremely descriptive” and “horrible” online conversations with the agent, and he admitted to distributing videos of child sexual abuse online, according to the DOJ.

In addition to his prison sentence, Webber could face a lifetime term of supervised release.

