DOJ completes review of Trump documents
While former President Donald Trump's legal team pushes for specical master oversight, the Department of Justice completed its review of the documents discovered at Mar-a-Lago. (Aug. 29)
"They're going to want to see who moved things in and out, when they did it in relation to requests that they made," Nick Ackerman said.
Former assistant special Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman said late Saturday that he thinks the Department of Justice (DOJ) will be closely watching the national security damage assessment reportedly underway regarding documents the FBI obtained from former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. “That’s a big issue here. In fact, I think the prosecutors will be investigating some…
The Justice Department has completed its review of potentially privileged documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate this month and has identified “a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information,” according to a court filing Monday. The filing from the department follows a judge's weekend order indicating that she was inclined to grant the Trump legal team's request for a special master who would oversee the review of documents taken during the Aug. 8 search of the Mar-a-Lago estate and ensure that any that might be protected by claims of legal privilege be set aside. In revealing that the department had completed its review of potentially privileged communications, law enforcement officials appeared to be suggesting that the appointment of a third-party special master might now be moot.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department's search of former President Donald Trump's home this month turned up a "limited" number of documents potentially subject to attorney-client privilege, federal prosecutors said in a court filing on Monday. The new disclosure by the Justice Department could bolster a request by Trump's legal team to appoint a special master to conduct a privilege review of the items the FBI seized from Trump's Florida estate during its unprecedented Aug. 8 search. At the same time, however, the department also revealed that its filter team has already completed its review of the materials - a sign that Trump's request for a special master could be too late.
Signing on as the special master in Trump's burgeoning document fight is a "damned if you do, damned if you don't" situation, Barbara McQuade said.
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon stated that she was inclined to grant the request from Donald Trump’s lawyers, who asked for the appointment of an independent special master to oversee the review the records taken from Mar-a-Lago.
Donald Trump hired Jim Trusty, one of two lawyers on his team with federal prosecutor experience, with minimal vetting, people close to Trump said.
The filing comes after a U.S. district judge signaled her intent to appoint a special master to serve as a third-party screener of the documents.
Peter Strzok said it was possible that Russian, Chinese, Iranian, and Cuban foreign agents may have tried to infiltrate Mar-a-Lago.
