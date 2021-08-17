DOJ convicts man who used Facebook to solicit women to produce child pornography

An Indiana man was convicted by a jury on Monday for using Facebook to conspire with women to produce child pornography for him.

Lorenzo Johnson, a 33-year-old registered sex offender, used a pseudonymous Facebook account to prey on financially distressed women with access to children and offered money for pornographic images. Johnson, who was previously convicted for aggravated sexual abuse of a minor, convinced at least three co-conspirators to photograph the sexual abuse of infants and young children that the women knew.

Johnson was convicted for the distribution of child pornography and three counts of conspiracy to produce child pornography. He was also charged with possession of a firearm as a felon. He's set to face his sentencing on Dec. 17, with a minimum penalty of 25 years in prison and a maximum of 180 years.

“This verdict sends a strong message that people who sexually abuse young and helpless children — and those who memorialize and disseminate that abuse — will be held accountable,” Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite Jr. from the Department of Justice's Criminal Division said. “The Department of Justice is committed to utilizing its resources to track down these offenders and rescue victims of pernicious sexual exploitation.”

The apprehension of Johnson was the result of a joint effort by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, the Cook County State Attorney’s Office, and the FBI. The investigation was also aided by Project Safe Childhood, a national initiative that utilizes local and state resources to aid the arrest and conviction of child abusers using the internet to find victims. The initiative was started in 2006 and is overseen by the DOJ.

“Child sexual abuse and exploitation is one of the FBI’s top investigative priorities and this conviction demonstrates our commitment to stopping these unthinkable offenses,” FBI Criminal Investigative Division Assistant Director Calvin Shivers said. “The FBI will use every resource in its power to fully investigate and bring to justice those that prey on the most vulnerable of victims. As a result of the tireless work and close coordination with our state and local law enforcement partners, Johnson will be held accountable for his actions and will no longer be a threat to our community.”

Facebook did not immediately return the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

