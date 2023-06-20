DOJ criminal probe into Hunter Biden ‘resolved,’ lawyer says

Hunter Biden’s attorney said the criminal probe into the president’s son is now “resolved,” after Hunter Biden and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware reached a plea agreement.

Biden will plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of willful failure to pay income tax, as part of the plea deal announced Tuesday. If the deal is accepted by a judge, Biden would likely avoid prison time.

The parties also reached an agreement on a third charge related to unlawful possession of a weapon, which Biden is accused of securing while using crack cocaine. He allegedly denied drug use when applying to secure the gun. In the agreement, Biden would enter into a pretrial diversion program that, upon successful completion of the program, would remove the charge from his record.

“With the announcement of two agreements between my client, Hunter Biden, and the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware, it is my understanding that the five-year investigation into Hunter is resolved,” Biden attorney Christopher Clark said in a statement.

“Hunter will take responsibility for two instances of misdemeanor failure to file tax payments when due pursuant to a plea agreement. A firearm charge, which will be subject to a pretrial diversion agreement and will not be the subject of the plea agreement, will also be filed by the Government,” Clark added.

Clark’s claim comes as some House Republicans are already pledging to continue probing the president’s son for what they describe as corruption and “possibly bribery.”

“These charges against Hunter Biden and sweetheart plea deal have no impact on the Oversight Committee’s investigation. We will not rest until the full extent of President Biden’s involvement in the family’s schemes are revealed,” House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) said in a statement Tuesday.

