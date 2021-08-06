DOJ: Dayton narcotics ring leader sentenced to 20 years in prison

Aug. 6—The alleged leader of a Dayton narcotics drug ring accused of distributing thousands of dollars of fentanyl and methamphetamine was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Crawford P. Bogle, 35, also will spend 10 years on supervised release once he is out of prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of Ohio.

"Bogle and his group poured thousands of unit dosages of highly addictive drugs into this community," Acting U.S. Attorney Vipal J. Patel said. "Despite multiple encounters with police in this case, his status of being on supervised release, as well as prior federal incarceration, Bogle remained undeterred from engaging in this far-ranging drug conspiracy. His significant prison sentence is warranted."

He was one of 19 people charged in September 2019 in a drug ring that reportedly involved more than 400 grams of fentanyl and 500 grams of methamphetamine.

Bogle and the other defendants are accused of getting bulk amounts of drugs and then processing and repackaging them to sell in southern Ohio, Kentucky and other areas.

The accused used 13 Dayton-area homes, apartments and businesses as part of the drug ring, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of Ohio.

Bogle reportedly made hundreds of thousands of dollars in the enterprise and used the money to buy high-end goods, including luxury vehicles.