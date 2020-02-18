DOJ Denies Coordination between Barr and Giuliani in Letter Detailing Ukraine ‘Intake Process’

The Justice Department informed House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D., N.Y.) in a Tuesday letter that deputy attorney general Jeffrey Rosen had tasked the top prosecutors for the Eastern District of New York and the Western District of Pennsylvania to oversee the process of reviewing “unsolicited” information from Ukraine.

“The Deputy Attorney General implemented this policy to avoid duplication of efforts across Offices and components, to facilitate information sharing, to ensure there are no conflicts among potentially overlapping matters, and to efficiently marshal the resources of the Department,” Rosen wrote.

He detailed that Brooklyn-based U.S. attorney Richard Donoghue would “assist in coordinating such matters,” while U.S. attorney Scott Brady in Pittsburgh would “assist in the receipt, processing, and preliminary analysis of new information provided by the public that may be relevant to matter relating to Ukraine.”

Rosen’s letter also emphasized that attorney general William Barr “has not discussed matters relating to Ukraine with Rudolph Giuliani,” and that the DOJ “remains vigilant against the significant threat of disinformation.”

“As always, the Department will reject information it finds to be non-credible while continuing to discharge its duty to pursue all meritorious leads and investigations,” the letter reads, while not elaborating what information is being explored.

Attorney general William Barr confirmed on February 10 that the Justice Department has “established an intake process” to handle Ukrainian information, days after Giuliani claimed that he was aware of three Ukrainian witnesses ready to “name names” in a “smoking gun” that will “totally vindicate” Trump, and after Senators Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson obtained financial records from the Treasury Department as part of a probe into Hunter Biden’s activities in Ukraine.

“The DOJ has the obligation to have an open door to anybody who wishes to provide us information that they think is relevant,” Barr said during a presser at the Justice Department, but did not explain further. Nadler, who said earlier this month that House Democrats would “likely” continue exploring Trump’s actions with regard to Ukraine by subpoenaing former national security adviser John Bolton, then sent a letter to Barr asking for more information.

