DOJ: Dunn County deputy involved in fatal incident

Jan. 22—MENOMONIE — A Dunn County deputy has been placed on administrative leave after an officer-involved fatal shooting Saturday night, according to the state's Department of Justice.

At approximately 9:08 p.m. Saturday, officers conducted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle near Terril Road and Bongey Drive in Menomonie, according to a DOJ press release.

"The vehicle involved in the contact was taken during an armed home invasion, where it was reported shots were fired," the press release states. "During the traffic stop, law enforcement officers from the Menomonie Police Department and the Dunn County Sheriff's Office discharged their weapons striking the driver of the vehicle. First aid was rendered but the subject died at the scene."

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

The involved deputy from the Dunn County Sheriff's Office and the officers from the Menomonie Police Department have been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol, and DCI Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Dunn County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.