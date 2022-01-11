DOJ establishing new unit focused on domestic terrorism

The Department of Justice logo is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, August 5, 2021 prior to a press conference regarding a civil rights matter.





The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a unit dedicated specifically to domestic terrorism, the department's top national security official told lawmakers Tuesday.

Matthew Olsen, the assistant attorney general for national security, made the announcement as he noted that the number of domestic terror investigations launched by the FBI has more than doubled since March 2020.

The DOJ already has a counterterrorism unit designed to handle both international and domestic cases.

"I decided to establish a domestic terrorism unit to augment our existing approach," Olsen said.

"This group of dedicated attorneys will focus on the domestic terrorism threat, helping to ensure that these cases are handled properly and effectively coordinated across the Department of Justice and across the country."

Olsen said the U.S. continues to face an elevated threat from domestic violent extremists.

"We've seen a growing threat from those who are motivated by racial animus as well as those who ascribe to extremist anti-government and anti-authority ideologies," he said.

Olsen's testimony follows a memo issued by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 riot warning of an uptick in chatter on extremist online platforms, including threats against lawmakers.

That memo, obtained by The Hill, said national security officials had no indication of a specific and credible plot.

"DHS and FBI have identified new content online that could inspire violence, particularly by lone offenders, and could be directed against political and other government officials, including members of Congress, state and local officials, and high-profile members of political parties," including outside of Washington, John Cohen, DHS's head of the ​​Office of Intelligence and Analysis, wrote in the memo.