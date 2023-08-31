DOJ: Ex-police officer indicted for falsifying report detailing colleague’s MBTA station assault

A former MBTA Transit Police sergeant was arrested Thursday after allegedly filing false reports related to another officer’s alleged assault on a man at the Ashmont station.

David Finnerty, 47, of Rutland allegedly falsified an arrest report regarding a July 2018 incident in which a subordinate allegedly assaulted a man without legal justification, according to the United States Attorney’s Office, District of Massachusetts.

“Our office holds the men and women who wear police uniforms and serve our communities in the highest regard. Instances of police misconduct are rare, but they need to be investigated and prosecuted when they do happen, especially when supervisors are involved as alleged here. For the good of the community and all the honorable officers and supervisors in the police ranks, misconduct of this nature cannot be tolerated. I commend the leadership of the MBTA Transit Police for their sustained cooperation in this investigation,” said Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy.

Finnerty will be indicted on two counts of false reports in Boston federal court Thursday.

A charge of false reports has the potential for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

