DoJ expected to propose extensive redactions to Trump affidavit

Photograph: Marco Bello/Reuters





The justice department is expected on Thursday to propose extensive redactions to the affidavit underpinning the warrant used seize sensitive government documents from Donald Trump’s resort in Florida, should a federal judge move to unseal the document.



The judge, Bruce Reinhart, who approved the warrant and is overseeing the case had ordered the Justice department to file by noon a redacted version of the affidavit that could be made public, though he is unlikely to rule immediately until he reviews the redactions.



At issue is to what extent the affidavit – that outlines the probable cause to justify the search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and includes a “roadmap” for the investigation into the unauthorized retention of government secrets – should be made public.



The submission by the justice department is expected to be a major legal moment for its national security division, which is conducting the criminal investigation, and for the attorney general, Merrick Garland, who personally signed off on the move to search Trump’s post-presidential home.



Among other considerations, the proposed redactions will likely reflect the close balancing act of protecting sources and the investigation, while showing that the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago was justified because of potential violations of law, including the Espionage Act.



The justice department has opposed the unsealing of the affidavit in any form, arguing in court last week that it could jeopardise the investigation that remains in “early stages” and could chill potential cooperation from witnesses as the investigation progresses.



The department is expected to meet the Thursday deadline, officials said, but warned that the affidavit may be so heavily redacted that the remaining passages could be rendered essentially meaningless – a reality that Reinhart acknowledged in court.



But depending on how the affidavit was produced, former US attorneys said, it could also contain elements that are not directly related to the investigation, such as descriptions of potential crimes that the justice department suspected were being committed at Mar-a-Lago.