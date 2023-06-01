DOJ files lawsuit against Justice family companies

Jun. 1—By CHARLES BOOTHE

Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday a lawsuit filed by the federal Department of Justice (DOJ) against his families' coal businesses is based on politics.

The DOJ filed the suit Tuesday against 13 Justice family companies for failing to pay more than $5 million in civil penalties the Department of the Interior assessed as a result of mining violations, according to Politico.

The suit alleges that the businesses failed to pay fines for more than 100 violations of federal mining regulations that created "health and safety risks" or threatened "environmental harm," Politico reported, and DOJ attorneys are seeking a court order to force the Justice companies to repay the fines, with interest.

During his administration briefing Wednesday, Justice responded to a question about the lawsuit by saying he has no "real knowledge" of the lawsuit, but it has political roots.

"The Biden administration is aware of the fact that with a win we could flip the Senate," he said of his battle for the Republican nomination to run for Sen. Joe Manchin's seat next year.

Justice said government agencies can "surely react" and his seeking the seat could be related to the court action.

"They are aware the U.S. Senate can be flipped and I intend to help make that happen," he said.

Manchin, a Democrat, allows the Senate to hold a slim 51-49 edge.

Justice is facing Rep. Alex Mooney, R-2nd District, for the Republican nomination to run for Manchin's seat in 2024. Manchin has not yet said if he will seek reelection.

Justice also once again reiterated he is not involved in the operations of the family businesses but they always pay their bills.

"My son, my daughter, will always fulfill obligations, every single one," he said. "We have always done that."

The Justice companies have been involved in several lawsuits in recent years related to unpaid debt involving Carter Bank and Credit Suisse as well as delinquent payments on benefits for coal miners.

As with all of those lawsuit, Justice has maintained that he is not running the companies now, but his family always pays their bills.

"When something comes up ... do we run and jump into a hole and hide?" he said Wednesday. "We don't do that."

Justice said the only job he has is governor.

"My job is this job," he said, but his family businesses is a "big target" and a lot is now at stake politically.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) recently filed a lawsuit relating to the failure of Justice's Governor's Office to release his official schedule or calendar.

Justice said that lawsuit is political as well.

"Senate Democrats are scared to death that finally somebody is going to take Manchin's spot, whether he runs or not," Justice said after that lawsuit was filed. Justice said he does not even keep a calendar, and he works "all the time. I work every day because I love it."

"It is nothing but a bunch of desperate Democratic senators that absolutely don't want to give up their power," he said.

The DOJ case has been assigned to Judge Robert Ballou,in Roanoke, Va.

