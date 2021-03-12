DOJ files suit against county

Mar. 11—The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a civil rights suit against Cumberland County alleging the county failed to act on charges of sexual misconduct by former solid waste director Michael Harvel, who still faces criminal charges in the case.

The county has been working with the U.S. Department of Justice on a settlement, which court documents anticipate finalizing in the next several weeks.

The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee on Monday.

In it, the Department of Justice says it received four complaints of discrimination to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. All were current or former employees of the solid waste department who said they and other female employees of the department were subjected to sexual harassment by Harvel. One complainant said she had quit her job amid the ongoing harassment, and another alleged retaliation for engaging in complaining to the EEOC.

The suit does not name any of the employees. One was a full-time employee, another a part-time worker and two began as community service workers, who work at the recycling center as part of court-directed sentencing requirements. The suit also references six employees who did not file complaints with the EEOC. These individuals included community service workers and part-time workers. The solid waste department offered community service workers the opportunity to become paid workers at the recycling sorting plant.

According to the suit, the women say Harvel subjected female employees to unwelcome, non-consensual sexual contact between February 2015 and February 2018, when he was indicted on two counts of assault, one count of official misconduct and one count of sexual battery.

Harvel remained on paid leave with the county until February 2019, when he was discharged from the position following the completion of the EEOC investigation.

The suit alleges Harvel grabbed or groped women in various areas of the body — over and under clothing — encouraging inappropriate touching of himself and unwanted and unsolicited advances and propositions. Some of the women say Harvel isolated them in secluded areas within the Recycling Center or outside the facility, including convenience centers and the Cumberland County landfill. Several employees say he made unwelcome sexual advances toward them. One of the women who complained to the EEOC said Harvel forced her onto his lap and threatened to rape her, according to the complaint.

The women described the offensive remarks, sexual advances and unwelcome sexual contact as occurring on a "daily or near daily basis." The suit states the women asked him to stop his conduct. Several also reported physically pushing him away or otherwise trying to evade his touch.

Two of the women reported Harvel pressured them for sexual favors in exchange for employment benefits. One woman said she quit after Harvel threatened to rape her.

While Harvel's case remains pending in Criminal Court, the suit says Cumberland County failed to take action to prevent sexual harassment of employees at the department. At the time of the incidents, Kenneth Carey Jr. was county mayor and served as Harvel's supervisor.

The complaint said the county lacked an effective sexual harassment policy and did not require supervisors to report incidents of sexual harassment. It also did not permit informal complaints to be made and the policy was distributed only too full-time employees. The county also did not provide training on the sexual harassment policy or the process for filing complaints.

Several of the women reported Harvel's harassment to their supervisors at the recycling center, but their complaints did not lead to any action by the county, the suit claims. Some complained directly to Harvel about the harassment. Others did not complain because they were unaware of the complaint process, the suit says, and "because they did not believe the county mayor, to whom the policy suggested they report, would be impartial based on his personal relationship with Harvel; or because they feared reprisal, such as termination."

One of the women filed a complaint with the EEOC on April 10, 2018. Filing a complaint is a federally protected activity. The county was made aware of the charge shortly after. The suit says Carey told the then-interim solid waste director, Kimberly Patterson, to "get rid of" the employee because of the EEOC complaint. The suit says the county began removing her employment privileges and changed the conditions of her employment.

The suit seeks a judgment preventing the county from discriminating on the basis of sex, including subjecting any employee to sexual harassment or retaliating against employees in violation of federal law; to order the county to establish policies, practices and procedures to ensure a non-discriminatory workplace, including measures to prevent and correct sexual harassment, establishing procedures for receiving complaints of sexual discrimination or harassment, making all employees aware of the sexual harassment policy, and providing sexual harassment and retaliation training to all employees, including community service workers.

The suit also seeks damages for the female employees of the department to compensate them for emotional injuries, pain and suffering, and to award the employee who quit amid the alleged harassment with back pay and lost benefits.

Court documents say the county and Department of Justice anticipate filing a settlement agreement in the case by April 8. The settlement would include monetary and non-monetary relief.

The county is also facing a suit from Patterson, who has alleged the county discriminated against her due to a medical condition and that she was paid less than other supervisors because of her gender.

She resigned from her position in December 2018 after she says the county denied requests for medical accommodation and using intermittent leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act.

In that suit, Patterson said she participated in the investigations of Harvel and that she reported sex-based discriminatory comments and conduct to police, attorneys and other investigators.

She claims she was paid less than male employees performing the same or equal work. She also claims the county was aware of her medical conditions, irritable bowel syndrome and C. Diff. She says Carey had allowed her to sometimes work from home. When Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster took office in late 2018, she said she her request to work from home was denied. Instead, Foster suggested she use block FMLA leave, but said she would be demoted to her former position of assistant director. She also claims she was told she would need to train her replacement while on FMLA leave.

In the county's answer, it denies it was aware of Patterson's medical issues, stating, "Plaintiff failed to provide the county with information regarding her disability and resigned." The county also claims it offered a reasonable accommodation "which she rejected."

Patterson says she asked about being reinstated or rehired to open positions in January and early March 2019, but says she was told there were no positions for her.

The suit alleges this refusal was due to fear Patterson would need "further medical treatment, reasonable accommodation, additional medical leave, and be away from work at times," and that the county discriminated against her and retaliated against her.

In the county's answer, it states it had "legitimate, nondiscriminatory, and nonretaliatory reasons for any actions it took relating to Plaintiff's employment."

The answer also disputes that Patterson is a qualified individual under the Americans With Disabilities Act, that she cannot present sufficient evidence of discrimination. It adds the county "engaged in good faith efforts to comply with the Family Medical Leave Act" and that Patterson failed to "take advantage of any preventive or corrective opportunities provided by the county."

It also asks any charges of discrimination not asserted to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission be dismissed.

The suit seeks back pay and damages for lost benefits, compensatory damages, front pay and damages for lost benefits, liquidated damages, punitive damages, attorneys' fees and litigation expenses.

Heather Mullinix is editor of the Crossville Chronicle. She covers schools and education in Cumberland County. She may be reached at hmullinix@crossville-chronicle.com.