DOJ filing says Jenkins 'regretted' signing a machine gun letter

Jun. 15—Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins "regretted" signing a letter that allowed a local machine gun business owner to obtain a combat-style machine gun, according to a motion federal prosecutors filed Wednesday.

The motion outlines how undercover federal investigators tried to confirm that Jenkins' co-defendant, Robert Krop, had illegal machine guns at his Frederick business, The Machine Gun Nest.

In their response, prosecutors attacked arguments by attorneys for Jenkins and Krop, addressing multiple defense motions over the course of several weeks. In their response, prosecutors asked the court to deny the defense motions, which asked the court to dismiss charges and separate the trials.

Jenkins and Krop were federally indicted in early April on charges of conspiracy and making false statements to acquire machine guns.

They appeared separately in U.S. District Court in Baltimore later in April. Both pleaded not guilty.

In late May, Jenkins' attorneys filed a motion asking the court to separate the two defendants' trials. Krop's attorney, Dan Cox, then filed 107 pages in early June containing 19 separate motions, including to separate the trials.

The April indictment alleges that Krop wrote five letters between 2015 and 2022 for Jenkins to sign on Frederick County Sheriff's Office letterhead requesting machine gun demonstrations for potential future purchase by the sheriff's office. Different guns were mentioned in each letter.

The indictment alleges that Krop rented out the machine guns to the public at The Machine Gun Nest, without performing the demonstrations.

Krop was additionally charged with illegal possession of machine guns.

The government's response filed on Wednesday said that in an interview with federal law enforcement, Jenkins said he signed the letters to "help Krop and his small business."

"Jenkins never stated during his interview that he had any interest in purchasing these machineguns or in demonstrations to determine whether they were suitable for law enforcement purposes," the response said. "To the contrary, he told the agents that at least one of them, a beltloaded machinegun, which is used in combat, would not be suitable for use in law enforcement and that he regretted signing the law letter that requested a demonstration of it."

Andrea Smith, one of Jenkins' attorneys, said on Thursday that the legal team had no comment on the prosecution's response.

Federal law generally prohibits possession, transfer or importation of machine guns imported or manufactured after May 1986. One exception is for machine guns to be transferred to a licensed dealer if the firearms are used for a demonstration for law enforcement agencies considering buying the machine guns. To do so, the licensed dealer needs to file an application to obtain the firearm, including a "law letter" that a government entity writes on its letterhead expressing the need for the machine gun, or interest in a demonstration.

The Machine Gun Nest is licensed to deal machine guns. After a demonstration is complete, the dealer can use the machine gun for lawful purposes, such as renting them to use onsite.

The response also outlined the undercover investigation that ensued after investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives noticed that machine guns requested through law letters were being advertised for rent on The Machine Gun Nest's social media and website.

In February 2022, the response said, ATF investigators went undercover to The Machine Gun Nest and rented six machine guns, at rates of $100 to $200.

They confirmed that two of the machine guns, through the serial numbers, were obtained through the law letters. They rented another two machine gun models that were requested through law letters, but could not confirm their serial numbers, the response said.

During this undercover investigation, ATF agents learned that The Machine Gun Nest was out of 5.7x28mm ammunition, which is used for FN P90's. The P90 was another machine gun The Machine Gun Nest obtained through the law letters.

ATF investigators called The Machine Gun Nest the next month to see if they could rent the P90, but an employee said they had been out of the proper ammunition for about two years. Additionally, the employee said they did not expect to have the ammunition in stock in the near future.

" ...[A]mmunition for P90 is difficult to find and is expensive, further illustrating that most police departments would not be able to afford it as a department issued weapon," the response said.

The government addressed legal arguments in both Jenkins' and Krop's motion in their response, disputing each one.

In responding to Jenkins' motion to separate the trials, prosecutors said Jenkins' legal team had enough time to review all of the evidence against him, since the government provided it before the late-May motion and even provided extra evidence that was originally supposed to be provided a week before trial.Additionally, prosecutors said Jenkins did not meet the high standard required to separate trials of co-defendants. In fact, they said, joint trials are preferred for conspiracy trials like this one.

Finally, the response said Jenkins' assertion that he didn't receive anything from Krop in return for the letters didn't mean that Jenkins was absolved of the crimes or of fraud. Jenkins' motion argued that there was no evidence Jenkins benefited from the alleged conspiracy, and that there was no fraud.

"The fact that Jenkins did not receive anything of monetary value in return does not speak to [the letters'] falsity," the response said.

The rest of the response addressed Krop's motions. The 19 motions take up the first 44 pages of the larger 107-page filing, the government said.

"The Government will not address the various inaccurate factual assertions that Krop made in these 44 pages, the erroneous legal arguments he advances in them or the political statements he makes which have nothing to do with either the law or facts in this case," the response said.

The first point the government pushed back on was Krop's allegation that he and Jenkins were misrepresented to the grand jury and in the indictment since they were addressed in the past tense. For example, the indictment says Krop was a Frederick County resident, not that he is a Frederick County resident.

The government said this use of past tense was standard practice, and included a citation to the definition of "past tense" in the Merriam-Webster dictionary.

Cox did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday afternoon.

The government then criticized Krop's references to an ATF agent who is a former Ukrainian resident, calling them unacceptable "personal attacks."

It also accused him of going on a "fishing expedition" in the grand jury process, despite having no evidence that any wrongdoing occurred.

Several of Krop's motions asked for certain evidence to be turned over. The government said that everything he was asking for had already been turned over to him, and that he signed a document, like Jenkins, that he would get additional information a week before trial.

Finally, the government pushed back on Krop's claim that the search and seizure at The Machine Gun Nest was unlawful. It argued that there was probable cause, which stemmed from lawful investigation, and a lawful warrant.

Jenkins and Krop can reply to the government filing if they choose. There are no new court dates set in the case, federal court records show.

