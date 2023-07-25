DOJ fires back at Jim Jordan over GOP’s “misrepresentations” about Hunter Biden probe

Jim Jordan Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The Justice Department on Monday pushed back on the Republicans' "misrepresentations" about its Hunter Biden probe and offered to allow the prosecutor who investigated him to testify publicly after the August recesses. House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and House Republicans have cited testimony from IRS whistleblowers accusing the DOJ of slow-walking its Hunter Biden probe to allege improper interference in the probe, which was led by Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney David Weiss.

"We are deeply concerned by any misrepresentations about our work—whether deliberate or arising from misunderstandings—that could unduly harm public confidence in the evenhanded administration of justice, to which we are dedicated," Assistant Attorney General Carlos Uriarte wrote in a letter to Jordan, adding that the DOJ believes "it is strongly in the public interest for the American people and for Congress to hear directly from U.S. Attorney Weiss on these assertions and questions about his authority at a public hearing." Weiss in letters to Jordan has repeatedly denied any interference in his investigation, writing that he had the "ultimate authority" to make charging decisions in the case. "Somehow, I don't think Jim Jordan is going to like the answers US Atty Weiss is going to give," predicted former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance.