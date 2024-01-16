DOJ: Former Dedham nurse tampered with oxycodone syringes, used drug on herself instead of patients

A former Dedham nurse pleaded guilty on January 5 to tampering with liquid oxycodone syringes and using the drug on herself in 2020, according to authorities.

Jaclyn McQueen, 44, of Dedham, pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with a consumer product, according to Acting United States District of Massachusetts Attorney Joshua S. Levy.

McQueen worked as a registered nurse at a rehab center in Dedham that provided long-term chronic care for patients. According to charging documents, she had access to oxycodone, a Schedule II narcotic, and from February through May 2020, McQueen removed liquid oxycodone meant for patients from their syringes and used it on herself. She would then reportedly refill the empty syringes with saline (a saltwater mixture) to cover up the theft and put them back into medication carts where they could have been administered to patients.

McQueen was charged for her crimes on December 7, 2023. She is scheduled to be sentenced on April 4, 2024.

The charge of tampering with a consumer product provides a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW