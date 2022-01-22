DOJ: Grady County jail officer pleads guilty to using excessive force

Jan. 22—A former sergeant employed with the Grady County Jail pled guilty to using excessive force against an inmate, according to a statement from the United States Department of Justice (DOJ).

The release states that John Drewery, 27, was in charge of changing an inmate into a suicide smock and moving them into a holding cell on July 11, 2020. The inmate allegedly spat on Drewery as the cell door closed. In retaliation, the report said Drewery yelled for the door to be reopened, he rushed into the cell and struck the inmate with his hands and knee. The inmate suffered a fractured rib because of the assault, according to DOJ.

The case was investigated by the Oklahoma City FBI Field Office.

Drewery will face sentencing in about 90 days. DOJ states that the crime Drewery pled guilty to on Jan. 19 carries a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.

The statement from DOJ is available here.