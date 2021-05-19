DOJ helps white-collar crime victims

May 19—A team at the U.S. Attorney's Office in Oklahoma's Eastern District dedicated to helping victims of white-collar crime returned a portion of more than $440,000 to a Muskogee company defrauded by a former employee.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Clay Compton said the two-member asset recovery team works "day in and day out to do the best we can" to identify "proceeds of the crime" or "property used in furtherance of the crime." Those assets, he said, can be seized and converted for restitution purposes upon a court's order.

"If we don't do that, then criminals will do what criminals do: They'll just go in and wipe everything out and give it all away ... or dispose of that property," Compton said. "So we try early on to identify what there is — in this case we identified some vehicles."

Compton and paralegal Trina Waltman, who make up the office's asset recovery team, identified vehicles purchased by Kenneth Gene Morgan, who was convicted in March of mail and tax fraud. The 44-year-old Muskogee man, also known as Kenny Morgan, diverted insurance claim funds that belonged to his former employer, Direct Traffic Control Inc., into his bank account for personal use.

Morgan, who failed to claim income on tax returns after diverting insurance claim funds from his former employer, began serving an 18-month prison sentence after being ordered to surrender on May 1. He was ordered to serve three years of supervised probation following his release, pay restitution in the amount of $442,883.66 to Direct Traffic Control and restitution in the amount of $119,467.87 to the Internal Revenue Service.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Doug Horn, who prosecuted the case, said white-collar criminals often take advantage of friendships or other special relationships to leverage the trust that allows them to carry out their schemes. He said Morgan "became a friend, a family friend with the owners of the business."

Haley Norman, co-owner and chief financial officer of the company, said Morgan "was actually a groomsman in my wedding." She said her mother, co-owner and president of the family owned business, "grew up with his wife," and Morgan "definitely took advantage of that."

Norman, who discovered and reported the diversion of funds that prompted the FBI and IRS investigations, said it was a suspicious credit card receipt that initially caught her attention. She began scrutinizing other transactions made by Morgan, a former safety officer at the company whose performance at work "started kind of slipping."

"After we let him go because of the credit card misuse — that broke our trust — I got into his emails and realized he was having these insurance checks sent to him, made out to himself," Norman said. "He was claiming to be the owner of the company."

Horn said as safety director, it was Morgan's job to submit insurance claims on behalf of the company. It became a federal crime, he said, when Morgan instructed insurers to send checks to him by mail or wire insurance payments across state lines or through interstate commerce to his personal bank accounts.

Compton said the asset recovery team seeks to accomplish two things: hold those who commit the crimes accountable by making their victims whole.

"It's a double-edged sword for us — holding criminals responsible for their criminal activity but also trying to make the victims whole," Compton said, noting efforts will continue but acknowledging victims sometimes are never fully compensated for their losses. "It's days like this that make it rewarding, when we can get money back to the victims."

Norman said she is thankful for what the team was able to recover.

"We're blessed that it didn't put us under, that it didn't affect our 85 employees that we take care of every day," Norman said. "Anything that we can get back and be able to reinvest back into our business, it's definitely going to be a good thing."

Horn encouraged victims of white-collar crimes to report them to the authorities. He said those types of crimes are taken just as seriously as violent crimes, which often get much of the attention.