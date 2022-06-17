DOJ identifies armed passenger and Oconto County deputy in fatal shooting along U.S. 41

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has released the names of the deputy and the victim in a deadly traffic stop on June 8 in the town of Oconto.

Oconto County Sheriff's Sgt. Jordan Longsine is the law enforcement officer who shot a person armed with a knife during the traffic stop. The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Dakota Coleman.

Longsine pulled over a vehicle reported for reckless driving shortly before 3 p.m. June 8 on U.S. 41 near Frog Pond Road in the town of Oconto, the DOJ said.

Authorities said Longsine assisted the driver, who got out of the vehicle "seriously injured." The passenger, Coleman, got out of the vehicle and approached the officer with a knife, the DOJ said. Coleman ignored commands from Longsine, who eventually shot Coleman who died at the scene. The vehicle's driver was taken to a local hospital for serious, non-life-threatening injuries, the DOJ said.

No officers were injured, but Longsine remains on administrative leave.

The DOJ's Department of Criminal Investigation is looking for witnesses to this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 800-394-6215 and leave a message about what was witnessed as well as contact information.

This is the second officer-involved shooting death in Oconto County in just over two years. On May 17, 2020, two Oconto County deputies shot and killed Jacob Bubb, 26 of Suring, in the basement of a home in the town of Bagley. District Attorney Edward Burke found that the shooting was lawful as Bubb, who was wanted on a felony warrant, posed an imminent threat after pointing a gun at the officers, and no charges were filed.

Contact Rebecca Loroff at 920-907-7801 or rloroff@gannett.com. Kent Tempus contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Dakota Coleman, Jordan Longsine identified in Oconto County shooting