DOJ indicts another Wilmington man as part of city gang, linking to 2 killings this year

Another man has been indicted in an ongoing investigation against a Wilmington-area gang, identified as NorthPak by the Delaware Department of Justice, bringing the total number of people charged in this case to 15.

Israel Lecompte was indicted in early November, the Delaware Department of Justice announced Thursday, and was charged with 38 felonies, including murder. The 18-year-old faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted on all charges.

The latest person to be indicted, Lecompte is charged with the murders of Quinton Dorsey and Matima Miller.

Dorsey, 22, died on the front steps of his grandmother's Lombard Street home after he was shot in the head in July. Dorsey and his family were previously featured by Delaware Online/The News Journal in 2013 at the start of a two-year series focusing on a five-year, $3.4 million initiative funded by United Way of Delaware and AstraZeneca, which aimed to make a positive difference in the lives of youth.

Quinton Dorsey sitting with boxes of clothing he designed for his business, Bag Season.

Lecompte's second victim, 19-year-old Matima Miller, was a famous Tiktok personality with more than 2.6 million people following the local teen who went by the name Swavy.

He was shot dead on the 700 block of Elbert Place in the southern Wilmington community in July.

From left, Chanell Clark, Rahkim Clark, Qua'naijha Clark and Matima Miller (center), known as Swavy online. Miller was gunned down outside his home in the morning hours of Monday, July 5, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Rahkim Clark)

Gun violence cannot be addressed "without taking on gangs," Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a statement Thursday.

“We believe that this group is responsible for a trail of destruction that has taken lives, terrorized our communities, and permanently traumatized families," Jennings said. "They must be held to account, and we will continue to pursue justice against NorthPak on behalf of its victims and on behalf of the people of this state."

In May, 14 accused NorthPak members, involving both teens and men whose ages ranged from 15 to 23 at the time of their crimes, were indicted. In total, they face more than 120 criminal charges.

State attorney general Kathy Jennings announced indictments against 14 members of the Wilmington-area Northpak gang at the Carvel State Office Building in Wilmington in June.

The group was charged with committing dozens of crimes between Nov. 11, 2018, and April 21 of this year, including the killings of at least six people: Stephan Price, Taron Whaley, Taquan Davis, Shareef Hamilton, Dakevis Reed and Ollier Henry (Henry's first name has been spelled Olleir by Wilmington police).

Half of the group was indicted on murder charges. Others were charged with attempted murder, weapon offenses and all members face illegal gang participation charges.

All 14 arrested in May have been incarcerated. Charged with killings are:

Elijah Coffield, 18, who is charged with first-degree murder in the September deaths of 17-year-old Ollier Henry and 21-year-old Shareef Hamilton. These killings occurred in Wilmington.

Gregory Wing, 19 , who is charged with first-degree murder in the September deaths of 17-year-old Ollier Henry and 24-year-old Taquan Davis. These killings occurred on separate days in Wilmington.

Julius Smith Jr., 15, and Jacari Robinson, 17, who are charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 10 death of 29-year-old Dakevis Reed. This occurred in the community of Rosegate, near New Castle.

Markevis Clark, 19, and Zymir Hynson, 17 , who are charged with first-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Taron Whaley, who was fatally shot on Aug. 10 in Wilmington's East Side neighborhood.

Davine Boyce, 22, who is charged with first-degree murder in the Oct. 28, 2019, death of 19-year-old Stephan Price in Wilmington's Eastlake neighborhood.

According to Wilmington Police Chief Robert J. Tracy, Lecompte's indictment "demonstrates the continuing nature of investigations likes these."

“I hope the continued charges stemming from this investigation – and others – sends a clear and powerful message that gun violence will not be tolerated in our community," Tracy said on Thursday.

This year now marks the deadliest year in Wilmington's history for gun violence.

The city reported 108 shootings so far this year with 138 victims, according to data tracked by Delaware Online/The News Journal. Of those victims, 34 people have been killed and 104 wounded.

