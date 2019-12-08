DOJ inspector general, set to release major report on FBI's Russia investigation, spent years prosecuting corrupt officials

WASHINGTON — The scandal in the New York Police Department's 30th Precinct brought down a number of corrupt officers who sold drugs they confiscated, sometimes to the same dealers they took them from.

Thirty officers pleaded guilty or were convicted by juries in the 1990s. The "Dirty 30" became one of the biggest police corruption cases in New York City history. It's a reminder that sometimes, criminals wear a badge.

The federal prosecutor responsible for many of those convictions was Michael Horowitz. Now he's the Department of Justice's inspector general, a key player in one of the most politically charged investigations in Washington.

Monday, Horowitz's office will release a long-awaited report on whether the FBI conducted illegal surveillance of a former Trump campaign aide. President Donald Trump and his allies contend the FBI improperly spied on the campaign.

Horowitz is expected to offer sharp criticism of the FBI, but his report is also expected to conclude the bureau was justified in launching its two-year inquiry into the Trump campaign's possible ties to Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Horowitz spent several years prosecuting police officers and other government officials who abused their power. His former co-workers say that prepared him to conduct some of the most politically controversial, high-stakes investigations in the country.

In an interview with former Newsday columnist Leonard Levitt, Horowitz explained how prosecutors broke the blue wall of silence and pushed cops to inform on fellow officers.

"Cops won't volunteer anything. You have to let them know you aren't bluffing," Horowitz, then a federal prosecutor in Manhattan, said in "NYPD Confidential: Power and Corruption in the Country's Greatest Police Force."

"You have to know where their bank accounts are, where they've hidden their money," Horowitz said. "Then you have to let them know you have the goods."

As one of the most powerful investigators of the investigators in Washington, those who know and have worked for Horowitz say he stays focused on the facts, no matter how politically unpopular they are.

"I don't believe I ever knew what his political affiliation was. ... I never asked. He didn't know what mine was and he never asked. It didn't matter," said Charles McCullough, the intelligence community's inspector general under the Obama administration.

Horowitz, who declined to be interviewed, has spent nearly two years examining the FBI's surveillance of Carter Page, at the time a foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign. The bureau was investigating whether the campaign coordinated with Russia to damage Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

The FBI, Trump and practically everyone with a political agenda has a stake in Horowitz's report.

The FBI has been under attack by the president and his allies since it launched the investigation. Trump has claimed for three years that a cabal of top law enforcement officials, driven by political bias, conspired against him.

Democrats are looking to see how the report affects their momentum as they draft articles of impeachment against Trump.

"Whatever comes out, they will never have a legitimate argument that (Horowitz) didn't do the right thing," said Marietta Robinson, a Michigan lawyer and longtime friend.

'Not a "gotcha" IG'

Horowitz, 57, was born in New York City. His father owned a company that made women's clothing. His mother owned an antiques store.

He graduated summa cum laude from Brandeis University and magna cum laude from Harvard Law School, where he was executive editor of the Harvard Civil Rights-Civil Liberties Law Review.

As a young attorney, he clerked for U.S. District Judge John Davies in California. He spent eight years as a federal prosecutor in the Southern District of New York, where he led the Public Corruption Unit.