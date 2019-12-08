DOJ inspector general will unveil a major report today on the FBI's handling of the Russia probe. Here’s what you need to know.

WASHINGTON – As recently as last month, President Donald Trump accused the FBI of trying to "overthrow the presidency." It's the latest in a barrage of attacks against the law enforcement agency and the former officials who launched the Russia investigation, which has cast a shadow over Trump's presidency.

Chief among Trump's allegations is that political enemies in his own government improperly spied on his campaign. Trump and his allies have called for an investigation of the investigators, whom he has accused of trying to undermine his presidency.

Monday, a long-anticipated report will be released that is expected to shed light on whether the country's top law enforcement agency improperly spied on the campaign of a future president.

If you're confused about what this report deals with, you're not alone. Between the Mueller report and investigations by various congressional committees into Trump and his administration, there's been a lot of inquiring over the past couple of years.

Here's what you need to know:

Who is issuing the report?

The report was compiled by the office of Inspector General Michael Horowitz, the Justice Department's internal watchdog. Inspectors general, who have a measure of independence, examine possible wrongdoing, abuse and waste in federal agencies.

Horowitz was nominated to his post by former President Barack Obama. Trump has called him an "Obama guy." But his peers have said he's nonpartisan, and he has conducted reviews that were critical of Justice Department officials under Obama.

What will the report address?

The report focuses on how the investigation into Russia began in the summer of 2016. The principal questions: Was the FBI's surveillance of former Trump foreign policy adviser Carter Page legal? And was the FBI justified in launching its two-year investigation into possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election?

Horowitz also examined the FBI's relationship and communication with Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence officer and Russia expert who compiled a now-infamous "dossier" alleging links between Russia and Trump. The FBI relied on Steele's research, among other things, when it asked a judge to sign off on a warrant to eavesdrop on Page.

The connection to Steele has been a big deal for Republicans. Steele was hired by Fusion GPS, a research firm working for the campaign of 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Trump's allies have claimed this shows the FBI was working in concert with his opponent.

But the FBI said in its warrant applications that it viewed Steele's information to be "credible" and that Steele was not told who paid for his research.

Horowitz is expected to offer sharp criticism of the FBI, but he's also expected to conclude the wiretap on Page was legal, according to people familiar with the matter.

Why is this important?

The FBI, Democrats, the president, his Republican allies – pretty much everyone in both parties has a stake in Horowitz's findings.

The FBI's reputation has been under attack since it started looking into Russia's interference in the 2016 election. For the bureau's former leaders, the report could provide some vindication – or condemnation, depending on the level of criticism Horowitz levels.

For Democrats, it could either dampen or fuel their momentum as they move forward with an impeachment inquiry.

For Trump, it could either undercut or bolster his claim that the FBI conspired against him, a claim that spurred the crowd at one of his rallies this year to chant, "Lock them up!"

How did we get here?

It all started with a conversation in a London bar in 2016.

Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos told an Australian diplomat that the Russian government had offered damaging information about Clinton.

The diplomat alerted the FBI, which then launched its investigation into Russia and the Trump campaign.

