DOJ investigating Kansas City police’s employment practices for racial discrimination

The U.S. Department of Justice has launched an investigation of employment practices at the Kansas City Police Department to determine if the force engaged in racial discrimination.

In a statement, Police Chief Joseph Mabin said the department was notified Monday morning by the Civil Rights Division of the federal investigation and that the department was cooperating.

“It is the policy and practice of the Board of Police Commissioners and the Kansas City Missouri Police Department to provide a work atmosphere free of actual or perceived discrimination and harassment,” Mabin said. “I am committed to ensuring every member experiences a safe and fair work environment and every applicant receives fair treatment throughout the hiring process.”

A Department of Justice spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

In a letter obtained by The Star, Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general in the Civil Rights Division, said its investigation is based on information that suggests KCPD might be “engaged in certain employment practices that discriminate against Black officers and applicants, including those that have a disparate impact based on race, in entry level hiring, promotions and assignments to Detective, in imposing discipline, and by maintaining a hostile work environment.”

The news comes months after The Star published a series of stories examining allegations of racism and harassment within the police force. The newspaper found that the number of Black officers was lower than it had been decades ago, that Black officers were disproportionately disciplined by KCPD, and at least 18 officers had left because of racist treatment over a 15-year period.

The Department of Justice investigation will be conducted by the Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri.

“It is important to note that we have not reached any conclusion about the subject matter of the investigation,” Clarke wrote Monday to KCPD’s attorney and Attorney General Eric Schmitt. “We intend to consider all relevant information, and we welcome your assistance in helping to identify what that might be.”

One story as part of The Star’s investigation told of Herb Robinson, a Black detective who believes he was racially profiled by two of his colleagues. The stop was caught on dash camera, in which his colleagues can be heard calling him a “dumbass” and a “retard.”

“I might have been taken down to the ground. I might have been shot,” Robinson, who is now a sergeant and has since sued KCPD, told The Star. “I might have reached in my car to get my ID to prove (that he was a police officer) and been shot.”

Another story told of Titus Golden, a Black officer who fought against a policy that he believed showed clear racial discrimination. The policy required officers to be shaved during the pandemic so their masks fit. Black cops who said they needed to keep a beard for medical purposes were disciplined, while white officers flouted the policy and wore beards, Golden said.

“It reminded me of the double standard that this department has between Black and white (officers),” he told The Star. “They were wearing their beards proudly, like there was nothing wrong. I instantly got very frustrated.”

After learning of the investigation, Golden on Monday said “it’s a blessing to see this.”

“If only they would listen when officers are getting treated differently, it wouldn’t have to be like this,” Golden said. “If us Black officers are getting treated bad I can only imagine how the community (is) being treated.”

Civil rights leaders ‘elated’

Gwen Grant, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City, which was also among the groups requesting a probe, said she was thrilled to learn of the investigation.

“We are elated we are extremely hopeful that this investigation will set us on a course for transparency, accountability, equity and justice,” Grant told The Star.

“We hope this employment investigation will expand to include excessive and deadly use of force patterns and practices as well,” she said.

Lora McDonald, executive director of the Metro Organization for Racial and Economic Equity, which has called for a Department of Justice investigation, said she hopes the investigation points “to the changes we know need to be made in this department.”

“Specifically, there’s a pattern of systemic racism so pervasive it even impacts black officers,” she said. “Citizens of this community experiencing that impact of this racism have had little recourse short of lawsuits, which we all pay for, when they do get results.”

In a message posted to Twitter, Mayor Quinton Lucas said he was canceling a trip with the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce to attend a more recently scheduled meeting of the Board of Police Commissioners relating to the search for a new police chief.

“I know much is occurring today with KCPD,” Lucas wrote. “I hope for more public discussion soon.”