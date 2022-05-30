DOJ investigating police response to Uvalde school shooting

A memorial for the victims of the Robb Elementary School mass shooting Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The Justice Department announced Sunday that it would review the police response to the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, which left 19 fourth-grade children and two teachers dead last week.

Local law enforcement officials have faced harsh criticism for holding off on confronting the 18-year-old gunman for more than an hour. The attacker was killed by a tactical unit of Border Control agents.

Col. Steven McCraw of the Texas Department of Public Safety said Friday that as many as 19 local and federal officers were in the hallway during much of the shooting, but did not go into the classroom where the shooter was because the commander on scene believed the shooter was barricaded inside and posed no threat to anyone elsewhere in the school.

You may also like

CDC identifies 9 monkeypox cases across 7 states

Jury begins deliberations in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard libel trial

Are Russia's gains in eastern Ukraine turning the tide of its war?