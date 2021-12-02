DOJ investigating sexual harassment allegations against Andrew Cuomo





The Department of Justice is investigating sexual harassment claims made against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.), according to a newly released document.

The Department of Justice "and other law enforcement or investigative entities have made inquiries and requests for information related to the CHAMBER's COVID-19 pandemic response, including relating to Nursing Homes, publication of a COVID-related book authored by then Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, and other pandemic related matters," according to an agreement between law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP and the New York State Executive Chamber.

"[The] DOJ has also undertaken an inquiry related to sexual harassment claims made against the then Governor," the document added.

The story was first reported by The New York Post, which obtained the document through the Freedom of Information Act.

A spokesperson for the former New York governor, Rich Azzopardi, told the Post that "our understanding is that the Civil Division opened an inquiry in August based upon the AG's politically motivated sham report and we have heard nothing since."

The DOJ declined to comment to The Hill on the sexual harassment investigation. The Hill could not immediately reach a spokesperson for Cuomo for comment.

The news comes only a few months after Cuomo announced in August that he would be resigning from his position as New York governor. The third-term governor was under pressure to resign after a report by New York Attorney General and now gubernatorial candidate Letitia James found that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women.

Cuomo has continued to deny that he committed any wrongdoing.

However, the investigation has continued to rock not only Cuomo, but his brother and CNN anchor Chris Cuomo. Documents released earlier this week by James' office found that the CNN anchor had a more active role in helping his brother handle his sexual harassment scandal.

Chris Cuomo was suspended indefinitely from CNN on Tuesday, with the journalism personality called it "embarrassing."

"It hurts to even say it. It's embarrassing. But I understand it. And I understand why some people feel the way they do about what I did. I've apologized in the past, and I mean it," Chris Cuomo said Wednesday during his weekday SiriusXM radio show. "It's the last thing I ever wanted to do, was compromise any of my colleagues and do anything but help. I know they have a process that they think is important. I respect that process, so I'm not going to talk about this any more than that."

Updated 4:41 p.m.