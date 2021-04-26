DOJ launch civil investigation into Louisville Police after Breonna Taylor killing

Josh Marcus
(Independent)
(Independent)

The Department of Justice on Monday announced it will investigate the practices of the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department, which was heavily criticized following the killing of Breonna Taylor, an unarmed Black woman accidentally shot during a no-knock drug search last March.

Last week, the DOJ announced a similar “pattern and practice” investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department, following the death of George Floyd.

Recommended Stories