DOJ launches inquiry into Minneapolis police operations, a day after Chauvin guilty verdicts

Kevin Johnson and Kristine Phillips, USA TODAY
·4 min read
WASHINGTON – The Justice Department is launching a federal civil rights inquiry into Minneapolis police operations and its use of lethal force, a day after former officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in the murder of George Floyd.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the review Wednesday, reviving a Justice strategy used to hold local police agencies to account for engaging in a pattern of unlawful conduct.

"Yesterday's verdict does not address potentially systemic police issues in Minneapolis," Garland said, describing a far-reaching investigation that will examine officers' use of excessive force, discriminatory actions involving those with mental health problems, department training policies and supervision.

The newly announced Justice review is separate from a previously launched federal investigation into Floyd's death, which Garland said is continuing.

President Joe Biden&#39;s pick for attorney general Merrick Garland, addresses staff on his first day at the Department of Justice, March 11, 2021, in Washington. Garland, a one time Supreme Court nominee under former President Barack Obama, was confirmed March 10 by a Senate vote of 70-30.
More: After Chauvin's guilty verdict: A trial for American policing, the struggle for public trust begins anew

"I strongly believe that good officers do not want to work in systems that allow bad practices," Garland said in brief remarks at the Justice Department. "Good officers welcome accountability. ... Public safety requires public trust.

"The Department of Justice," the attorney general said, "will be unwavering in its pursuit of equal justice under law."

Justice Department intervention in local policing matters was largely stalled during the Trump administration, but Garland reversed that policy last week signaling that the Biden administration intends to more aggressively investigate police departments accused of civil rights violations amid deepening distrust of law enforcement.

'This is our Selma moment': Racial justice activists hope Derek Chauvin verdict spurs larger systemic change

The Garland memo issued Friday rescinded a previous directive by former Attorney General Jeff Sessions that ordered Justice attorneys to limit the use of so-called consent decrees, which are court-enforced agreements that enable federal judges to ensure promised reforms are underway.

The move came in the final days of Chauvin’s trial in Minneapolis and following multiple fatal shootings by police.

President Joe Biden, who ran on a promise to reinvigorate federal oversight of police, said after the jury delivered its verdict Tuesday that the need for police reform does not end with Chauvin's conviction.

“We can and we must do more to reduce the likelihood that tragedies like this will never happen and occur again; to ensure that Black and brown people or anyone — so they don’t fear the interactions with law enforcement, that they don’t have to wake up knowing that they can lose their very life in the course of just living their life," Biden said.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris also have called on Congress to follow through on proposed legislation that bears Floyd's name.

The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act would bolster police accountability, make it easier to prosecute law enforcement officers for misconduct and create a national registry to track officers who try to move from one department to another.

The bill has stalled in the Senate where Republicans have criticized several aspects of the measure, including a provision eliminating some legal immunity for officers designed to shield them from unwarranted complaints.

In Minneapolis, City Attorney Jim Rowader and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo "welcomed" the DOJ inquiry.

"The chief has been insistent that he wants to make the MPD the best department possible," the department said. "With the assistance of the Department of Justice, the chief believes he will have additional support, some of which he has been seeking over the last three years, to pursue changes he would like to see in his department.

"The Department of Justice has extensive experience with these types of investigations. They are well versed in law enforcement techniques, training and best practices among today’s law enforcement agencies."

Arradondo and other department commanders have been vocal in their condemnation of Chauvin's actions and testified against him during the trial.

More: Derek Chauvin will likely appeal his guilty verdict in George Floyd's murder. But the odds aren't good.

"We recognize that our community is hurting, and hearts are heavy with many emotions," Arradondo said Tuesday following the verdicts. "However, I have hope the community that I was born and raised in and that we serve is resilient, and together we can find our moment to begin to heal."

The inquiry into the Minneapolis Police Department is one of four open Justice Department investigations into law enforcement agencies.

The announcement of the investigation comes on the same day that the Senate confirmed civil rights attorney Vanita Gupta, who oversaw high-profile inquiries of police departments during the Obama administration, to the third-highest post at the Justice Department.

Advocates see Gupta's confirmation as a clear sign that the agency intends to play an outsized role in investigating police misconduct. Some in the law enforcement community also support Gupta's confirmation and are optimistic that they will be heard.

"I think the fact that many of us have a long history with Vanita Gupta is very important because she knows the issues well, and we trust her," Chuck Wexler, executive director of the think tank Police Executive Research Forum said. "Her confirmation will be huge among law enforcement and in the law enforcement community."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: DOJ launches Minneapolis police inquiry following Chauvin verdicts

