DOJ lawyer Michael Sherwin was right to discuss Capitol riots on '60 Minutes' interview.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ankush Khardori
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Michael Sherwin probably did not expect his brief tenure as U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C. — capped by leading one of the largest federal criminal investigations in history — to implode quite so publicly, or to end in an investigation into ethical misconduct.

But that is what happened last week after CBS’ "60 Minutes" aired an interview with him on March 21 about the investigation into the siege on the U.S. Capitol. Sherwin had been appointed as acting U.S. attorney by Attorney General William Barr in May. He was stepping down at the time of the interview to return to his old job as a line attorney in Miami.

Over the course of the interview, Sherwin talked about the investigation generally and touched on a small number of seemingly controversial issues, including the potential for sedition charges. This immediately prompted backlash among former federal prosecutors — particularly after it was reported by CNN that Sherwin had supposedly not received “prior approval” from more senior officials in the department before sitting for the interview.

Michael Sherwin, acting U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C., speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Department of Justice on January 12, 2021.
Michael Sherwin, acting U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C., speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Department of Justice on January 12, 2021.

One former prosecutor called it “flat out improper,” another said that leadership should be “infuriated,” and one of Robert Mueller’s former deputies in the Trump-Russia investigation — Andrew Weissmann, himself the author of a tell-all book that drew similar criticism — said that Sherwin had “jeopardized these important cases by grandstanding for the press.” (Disclosure: I had a small number of professional interactions with Sherwin while I worked at the department on an investigation with his office.)

Things escalated for Sherwin March 23, when the federal judge in Washington, D.C., overseeing a case involving alleged members of the so-called “Oath Keepers” convened the lawyers in the case to express his displeasure with Sherwin’s appearance. “The government, quite frankly, in my view, should know better,” U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta told them. The government’s lawyers seemed to concede the point and told the judge that Sherwin’s conduct had been referred for an investigation into possible ethical misconduct by one of the department’s internal watchdogs.

I have written critically about Sherwin’s tenure in the past, and I was also critical of the ways in which the Justice Department during the Trump administration used statements to the press and media appearances to push misleading narratives and advance improper partisan objectives. But in this case, Sherwin is being treated too harshly, and the precedent that it is setting is not a good one for the public —or for much-needed democratic accountability on the part of the Justice Department.

Let’s start with the basics.

Under Justice Department guidelines, prosecutors are generally not supposed to disclose “non-public, sensitive information” to the public, and under the rules in D.C.’s federal court, lawyers in criminal cases are not supposed to release information to the public “if there is a reasonable likelihood that such dissemination will interfere with a fair trial or otherwise prejudice the due administration of justice.” The theory is that defendants deserve to be judged by juries based on the evidence presented by the government at trial and not to be swayed by public sentiment.

In this case, however, all of what Sherwin said was already alleged in public documents or was otherwise unobjectionable. And he actually provided some much-needed and welcome insight into how the government has been approaching this investigation — particularly for those of us who have not had the time to follow the complex proceedings closely and who have questions about it.

Sherwin began by giving an overview of the 400 cases that are already pending and the sorts of charges that have been filed against the defendants — an account that was highly general and also informative. He talked about how the office wanted to “charge as many people as possible before” President Joe Biden’s inauguration and had focused on people who had become prominent online — an approach that followed a classic logic of prosecutorial deterrence that every criminal lawyer knows well. And he talked about “the plus factors that cross that line from a protester to a rioter” — like throwing something at an officer — non-public information that I suspect many viewers would have found insightful.

Sherwin also spoke about several cases more specifically, and those comments have drawn the sharpest criticism. But here too, the criticism is misguided. Sherwin said that the department had “charged multiple conspiracy cases, and some of those involve single militia groups, some of them involve multiple militia groups.” Well, that is clear from reading the public charges. And he talked about the alleged Molotov cocktails found from a defendant named Lonnie Coffman, but all of the details Sherwin provided were in public court documents posted on the DOJ website.

Sherwin went on to describe how video of some Oath Keepers showed military-style formations. Those comments may have seemed a little too charged, but here, too, the government had made this allegation in public court filings. Also, what most people seem not to know is that Sherwin served in the Navy before becoming a prosecutor, so he probably knows what he is talking about.

Sherwin also talked about the case against two men charged with assaulting Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who later died, and said that if it turns out that the bear spray that those men allegedly used “directly relates” to Sicnick’s death, “that’s a murder case.” But this was, first of all, obviously true as a legal matter under the federal murder statute, and second probably helpful to viewers who might have been struggling to understand why such charges have not already been filed.

Some have dinged Sherwin for his claim that seditious conspiracy charges may be appropriate in the future, but those comments were not tied to any specific cases. He also provided a rudimentary perspective on whether Trump might be liable for the conduct of rioters — which, while overly simplistic, was useful because it gave insight on why the departments thinking about Trump's guilt was wrong.

To be sure, prosecutors should generally refrain from speaking publicly about what might happen in the future in specific cases before there is a trial, but the norm against speaking public disclosures is far from rigid. Prosecutors give news conferences in major cases; they write lengthy, so-called “speaking indictments” that provide more details than legally necessary in order to inform the public; and they provide official background briefings to reporters in select cases (something that I also did as a prosecutor with the approval of the department’s press office). The difference is that these are all one-sided and sometimes anonymous disclosures. You can say that Sherwin was grandstanding, but at least he actually put his name to his statements and fielded questions, which is a good thing.

More important, the public deserves to have some insight into how the government is handling a rare and consequential investigation like the one concerning the Capitol riot, and most people do not have the time or legal training to rummage through the hundreds of legal filings to date.

This does not mean the government should provide non-public details about specific cases, but we should know how the government is approaching these cases, where the government sees key legal distinctions in conduct, and why we have not seen — and may never see — certain types of charges.

This is an investigation that has serious implications for our democracy, our social and civic cohesion, and the legitimate First Amendment rights of peaceful protesters who are not violent rioters. The long-term stakes could scarcely be greater, and wherever you find yourself on the political spectrum, you are better served in forming your views about the appropriateness of the government’s response by being better informed about what the government is doing and why.

The precedent being set is not a good one. There will now be a chilling effect on statements to the press by the Justice Department in major cases, but sometimes — like when the government closed the case involving the shooting of Tamir Rice — the government owes us some insight into its thinking. Perhaps we will be satisfied by that insight, or perhaps not, but it can be a vital mechanism for public accountability on the part of federal law enforcement, which is all too often unwilling to explain itself even in cases where the public interest is significant, sincere — and entirely justified.

Ankush Khardori is an attorney and former federal prosecutor who specialized in financial fraud until last year.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: DOJ lawyer was right to discuss Capitol riots on '60 Minutes' interview

Recommended Stories

  • Feds charge man accused of firing at officers in national park

    Prosecutors charged Drew Curtis Sikes with attempting to kill an officer of the United States after a standoff in Florida's Everglades National Park.

  • Clarke Peters Joins Showtime’s ‘The Man Who Fell To Earth’

    EXCLUSIVE: Clarke Peters, who recently starred in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, is joining Showtime drama The Man Who Fell To Earth. Peters, who is best known for starring as Lester Freamon in The Wire, joins the cast as a series regular alongside stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Naomie Harris and Jimmi Simpson. The show, which recently moved […]

  • How the For the People Act Would Revolutionize Voting

    The leaders of the former Bernie Sanders organizing group Un-PAC discuss why the legislation is so crucial.

  • Minnesota brewers launch PAC to loosen the state's strict alcohol laws

    Minnesota's craft breweries are tapping a new political strategy in hopes of getting log-jammed legislation flowing at the state Capitol.What's new: The Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild is launching MN Craft Beer PAC, a fundraising committee that will allow them to collect and make contributions to state lawmakers and candidates.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeGuild executive director Lauren Bennett McGinty said organizers hope the move will help brewers "cement ourselves as a serious player" and give the industry more leverage.The backdrop: Minnesota's alcohol laws are notoriously difficult to change due to an informal leadership agreement that all industry stakeholders sign off on changes, as MinnPost has reported.This year, brewers and distillers are seeking, among other changes, more flexibility to sell their products directly from their tap and tasting rooms. They say the move will help make up for pandemic losses.But those proposals have hit a dead end amid a streamlined legislative agenda and opposition from licensed alcohol retailers and the union representing distributors' drivers and warehouse workers. Critics say the proposals would unfairly change the rules for just one part of the industry.While they haven't gotten firm cash commitments yet, brewers hope the political action committee will motivate industry members and beer lovers to get involved in pushing for political change and, eventually, gain influence with lawmakers."This is kind of how the system actually works rather than just straight up, 'Call your legislator,'" Bob Galligan, a guild leadership member who works as Surly Brewing’s quality sensory coordinator, told Torey. "This is just an extra little boost."Yes, but: The move appears unlikely to change much about the current session. The proposals haven't even gotten commitments for committee hearings in either chamber.What's next: The PAC is accepting contributions before issuing its first endorsements as soon as this summer. They've considered "full pint," "half-pint" and "empty pint" as one ranking system.Bennett McGinty stressed that the need for aid and more flexibility won't go away as restrictions lift — many brewers have small business loans and other debt to pay off as they ramp back up."It's going to take at least another year or two for people to really get back to where they were in 2019, if they're lucky."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • New ad attacks NC’s Madison Cawthorn, saying ‘his lies encouraged a deadly attack’

    The ad is part of a push from the Republican Accountability Project, which plans to spend $50 million to weaken Trump and his allies.

  • CNN's Don Lemon mourns George Floyd for 9 minutes, 29 seconds: 'That's a long time'

    CNN anchor Don Lemon ran a clock to emphasize the "excruciatingly long time" ex-police officer Derek Chauvin pinned his knee on George Floyd's neck.

  • Syria says Assad, his wife have recovered from coronavirus

    Syrian President Bashar Assad and his wife have recovered from COVID-19 and returned to their regular duties on Tuesday, three weeks after they had tested positive for the coronavirus, the president's office said. According to the statement, Syria's first couple had their PCR tests and the results were negative, and the mild symptoms of the virus that they had experienced before were now gone. Assad, 55, and his wife, Asma, who is 10 years younger and had announced her recovery from breast cancer in 2019, had isolated themselves since testing positive on March 8.

  • Biden, Treasury Sec. Yellen: Latinos will help drive Covid recovery

    Hispanic workers, businesses were hit hard by the Covid pandemic but are key in the recovery, Pres. Biden and Treasury Sec. Janet Yellen told the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

  • Despite spring break mayhem, Florida still one of the top dream vacation destinations

    After a year of pandemic and growing vaccine availability, Americans are ready to travel. And a lot of them — surprise! — want to travel to Florida.

  • WHO Report Claims Dismissing COVID Lab-Leak Theory Contradict State Department

    The World Health Organization’s report on the origins of the coronavirus contradicts U.S. intelligence reports concerning the safety of a laboratory in Wuhan, China, where the pandemic began. The WHO report released on Tuesday dismissed the hypothesis that the coronavirus leaked from a lab in Wuhan as “extremely unlikely.” Investigators claimed that the three laboratories in the city where coronaviruses were studied “all had high quality biosafety level (BSL3 or 4) facilities that were well-managed,” along with staff monitoring systems that showed “no reporting of COVID-19 compatible respiratory illnesses during the weeks/months prior to December 2019.” However, the report contradicts U.S. diplomats who expressed concerns about safety levels at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, whose researchers studied bat coronaviruses prior to the pandemic. American diplomats visited the WIV in 2018 and reported their concerns to Washington, D.C., in cables reported by the Washington Post. “During interactions with scientists at the WIV laboratory, [U.S. officials] noted the new lab has a serious shortage of appropriately trained technicians and investigators needed to safely operate this high-containment laboratory,” one cable read. As to the report’s claim that no lab workers had been infected with COVID-19, the State Department announced in January that researchers at the lab reported flu-like symptoms in the fall of 2020, weeks before COVID-19 was identified. WIV researchers have performed “gain-of-function” research on bat coronaviruses, essentially changing features of the pathogen to make it more contagious. Such research has been conducted in laboratories throughout the world, and while some scientists view it as dangerous because of the risk of creating more deadly pathogens, others view the research as necessary in order to gain knowledge of potentially devastating diseases. Following the onset of the pandemic, U.S. intelligence agencies reportedly concluded that the coronavirus first leaked from a lab. Various current and former U.S. officials are divided on whether the coronavirus escaped from a lab or whether it jumped from animals to humans in nature. Former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention head Robert Redfield said on Friday that he believes the coronavirus leaked from a lab. Meanwhile, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Scott Gottlieb, who also sits on the board of Pfizer, has argued that a lab leak scenario is “plausible” but not the most likely theory.

  • Beijing to vet election candidates and cut Hong Kong's directly elected seats in 'patriotic' overhaul

    Britain accused China of breaching the joint declaration guaranteeing Hong Kong’s freedoms after Beijing passed a law that would bar candidates from elections on the grounds of insufficient patriotism. Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, said Beijing had broken international commitments after President Xi Jinping signed the new measures into law after it was unanimously approved by China's parliament on Tuesday. “Today China enacted changes to Hong Kong’s electoral system which are a clear breach of the joint declaration – undermining the freedoms of the people of Hong Kong and breaking Beijing’s international obligations,” he wrote on Twitter. The legislation establishes a committee to carry out background checks on anyone wanting to enter Hong Kong politics and review whether would-be candidates are sufficiently patriotic to hold electoral office.

  • Biden, CDC director warn of virus rebound if nation lets up

    President Joe Biden and a top health official warned Monday that too many Americans are declaring virus victory too quickly, appealing for mask requirements and other restrictions to be maintained or restored to stave off a “fourth surge” of COVID-19. The head of the CDC said she had a feeling of “impending doom” if people keep easing off. The double dose of warnings came even as Biden laid out hopeful new steps to expand coronavirus vaccinations, with all adults to become eligible over the next 5 weeks.

  • Time to try growing some vegetable or flower transplants

    If you’ve never grown your own transplants for your garden, perhaps this is the year to do it. It’s economical, it allows you to grow varieties you might not be able to buy as transplants, it’s satisfying and it’s easy. There are some vegetables which shouldn't be grown as transplants.

  • Accused of drug trafficking, Honduran president a critical challenge for Biden's immigration plans

    Vice President Kamala Harris will begin calling leaders from Central America this week as she takes the lead for the Biden administration on tackling a surge in migration to the southern U.S. border. President Juan Orlando Hernandez of Honduras has been cast as a co-conspirator in a federal drug trafficking trial this month.

  • U.S. safety agency says it will gather information on Tesla-truck crash in New Jersey

    The Tesla driver, a 44-year-old, said he had his cruise control on "when he momentarily lost focus on the roadway" and drove his car under the trailer on Monday morning, according to a statement from the South Brunswick Township Police Department. The Tesla was destroyed in the crash, but the driver received minor injuries.

  • Global NGOs call on the Biden administration to concoct a plan for sharing vaccine surplus with nations in need

    The letter called for urgency as the US's vaccination rate speeds up and demand is met so that the surplus supply can quickly be distributed globally.

  • Myanmar coup: Generals celebrated amid global fury over massacre

    As 100 died and the US condemned their "reign of terror", the coup leaders held an Armed Forces Day celebration.

  • Stranded Suez ship is finally freed

    The massive cargo ship that's been blocking the Suez Canal since last has week has finally been freed, and the huge backlog of other vessels - hundreds of them - waiting to pass through is starting to move again.That's according to the canal authority on Monday.The 430-yard-behemoth, known as the Ever Given, became stuck diagonally across a southern section of the canal in high winds on the 23rd of March when it ran aground, blocking a trade route which is used by about 15% of the world’s shipping traffic for six days, and costing the canal $14-$15 million a day. Marcus Baker is the head of marine and cargo at Marsh Incorporated. He says it highlights the importance - and vulnerability - of the world’s global supply chain."I mean, this is a very significant maritime artery, one of only two major canals in the world that operate in this way in terms of moving ships from one ocean to another.""Now, you've got to remember that 90% of the world's goods are moved by ship. That's why the maritime industry is still so incredibly important for global trade. So any blockage of any kind that delays things has an unprecedented impact on global trade, and that's exactly what we've seen in the last week."The Suez Canal Authority's chairman, Admiral Osama Rabie, has said that investigations will show that the organization wasn't responsible for the incident.After dredging and excavation work over the weekend, rescue workers from the authority and a team from Dutch firm Smit Salvage succeeded in partially refloating the ship earlier on Monday using tug boats, according to marine and shipping sources.The Ever Given is now being moved to a lake that sits along the canal for inspection.Admiral Rabie has also said it could take from two-and-a-half to three days to clear the traffic jam of other ships. Shipping group Maersk said the knock-on effects on global shipping could take weeks or months to unravel.

  • U.S. Supreme Court weighs TransUnion bid to nix 'terrorist list' lawsuit

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday signaled it could narrow the scope of a class action lawsuit against TransUnion in which thousands of people sought damages after the credit reporting company flagged their names as matching those on a government list of suspected terrorists and drug traffickers. The justices heard arguments in TransUnion's appeal of a lower court ruling that upheld a jury verdict against the Chicago-based company in a class-action suit and ordered it to pay $40 million in damages. Credit reporting companies provide information on an individual's borrowing and bill-paying history to lenders and other businesses.

  • Former sheriff’s employee arrested over ‘road rage’ incident in the Keys, police say

    A former Monroe County Sheriff’s Office employee was arrested Tuesday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in what police are calling a “road rage” incident last month on U.S. 1 in the Upper Keys.