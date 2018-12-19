DOJ Lawyer Won’t Say If Whitaker Involved in Obamacare Suit

(Bloomberg) -- A U.S. Justice Department lawyer wouldn’t tell a judge whether acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker is involved in the defense of a lawsuit seeking to preserve the Affordable Care Act.

The question arose in a case filed by Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, who is seeking a declaration that Obamacare is lawful even after Congress repealed a tax penalty provision that allowed the Supreme Court to uphold the act in 2012.

Frosh also asked U.S. District Judge Ellen Hollander in Baltimore to issue an order voiding President Donald Trump’s elevation of Whitaker, who was chief of staff to former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, arguing it violated federal law.

As Hollander heard arguments Wednesday over whether she should dismiss the lawsuit or rule on Whitaker’s appointment, she asked Justice Department lawyer Hashim Mooppan three times whether the acting attorney general was involved in the case before her.

“We are not going to disclose Mr. Whitaker’s participation in this case,” Mooppan replied, even as he conceded the issue was not one of attorney-client privilege. Hollander didn’t press him further on the matter.

Attorneys for Maryland say the state is being harmed by Whitaker’s role because his appointment was illegitimate, as it is by the uncertainty over the future of the Affordable Care Act. A federal judge in Fort Worth, Texas, last week ruled that without the tax penalty, a rule requiring people to buy insurance was invalid. Since that can’t be separated from the rest of the law, the judge ruled the whole thing had to go.

The Texas federal judge -- Reed O’Connor, a 2007 appointee of Republican former president George W. Bush -- issued the order intended to strike down the ACA but didn’t expressly bar its enforcement while the case is pending. The White House and other branches of the federal government have said they’ll continue to abide by its provisions while legal challenges play out.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Mooppan cited a Health and Human Services Department press release making that pledge as proof that Maryland and its taxpayers haven’t shown the legal harm that would allow the court to sustain the Frosh lawsuit. He also dismissed as “speculation” the notion that O’Connor would order the U.S. to cease enforcement. Hollander said that was a better argument for the defense before the Texas court ruling.

O’Connor could issue that contrary instruction as soon as next week, Maryland’s outside counsel Kevin Russell told the court, adding that the Trump administration “has been anxious to find an excuse” to do just that. All the state needed to do at Wednesday’s argument was demonstrate that its claim was plausible, he said.

Russell’s law partner, Tom Goldstein, clashed with Mooppan on the validity of Whitaker’s appointment, with the Justice Department attorney asserting that it was the president’s prerogative to pick an acting attorney general under either the Attorney General Succession Act or the Federal Vacancies Reform Act.

Goldstein countered that under the latter, less specific statute, Trump or another president could circumvent the U.S. Senate’s advice-and-consent power by dismissing confirmed cabinet officials and systematically replacing them with temporary appointees for seven months at a time.

“It’s unconstitutional and it’s illegal,” Goldstein said of Whitaker’s appointment.

Hollander, a 2010 appointee of Democratic former president Barack Obama, heard nearly three hours of argument over the viability of the Maryland lawsuit and Whitaker’s appointment. In a gentle swipe at Mooppan, she concluded the hearing by saying she’ll find the time to issue a written ruling, “but I won’t tell you when.”

The case is State of Maryland v. U.S., 18-cv-2849, U.S. District Court, District of Maryland (Baltimore).

(Updates with HHS pledge starting in the eighth paragraph.)

To contact the reporter on this story: Andrew Harris in Washington at aharris16@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, Peter Jeffrey, Joe Schneider

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.