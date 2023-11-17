DOJ: Man arrested for using illegal debit card devices in Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A man was arrested on suspicion of using debit card devices to steal people’s bank information using an illegal card reader – before making cash withdrawals on the accounts, according to the Department of Justice.

Christos Mavrokelos, 37 years old, was arrested Thursday on charges of criminal complaint of using illegal debit card devices on bank ATMs to steal victims’ debit card information and making unauthorized cash withdrawals on their accounts, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert.

Police departments say in 2022 they were able to recover multiple illegal debit card devices from bank ATMs. Officers say Mavrokelos’ fingerprints were found on the skimming devices. In January and February 2023, Mavrokelos was connected by bank surveillance footage in seven instances at a bank in Clovis where unauthorized cash withdrawals totaling thousands of dollars were made using victims’ debit cards.

The DOJ says if Mavrokelos is convicted, he faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

