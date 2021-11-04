DOJ: Man who stabbed woman fatally shot by Eau Claire police

Nov. 4—The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating the fatal shooting of a man by Eau Claire police that happened after woman was stabbed Wednesday in Eau Claire.

Eau Claire police officers responded to a 911 call of a person breaking into a residence near the 400 block of Selma Street in Eau Claire at about 2:41 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release Wednesday evening from the Wisconsin DOJ.

The Eau Claire communications center received a 911 hangup call, but when called back, the caller said someone had broken into their residence, which was occupied by two people, the Eau Claire Police Department said in a news release.

The caller then said the intruder had armed themselves with a knife and screaming could be heard on the call, the police department said.

The intruder, who the DOJ said was male, stabbed one woman inside the residence, leaving her with serious injuries. Two Eau Claire police officers entered the residence and encountered the intruder; one officer fired at and struck him.

Emergency responders and police attempted lifesaving efforts but the man died of his injuries at the scene, the police department said said. The woman was transported to a local hospital, then airlifted to a regional medical facility, the police department said.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident, the DOJ said.

The two involved officers from the Eau Claire Police Department have been placed on administrative leave pending review of the investigation, as is department policy. They are 24-year and 19-year veterans of the department, respectively, the police department said.

The DOJ said there is no danger to the public as of Wednesday night.

The DOJ on Wednesday did not identify any of the officers or the man or the woman involved in the incident. The police department said the person who was fatally shot was 30 years old and that their name will be released at a later time.

The DOJ's Department of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the incident, which is standard policy for officer-involved shootings.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting the DOJ in the investigation; the officers involved are fully cooperating, the DOJ said.

The agency said in the press release: "DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Eau Claire County District Attorney when the investigation concludes."