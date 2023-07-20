DOJ: Marlborough man used social media to receive and distribute child porn

A man was arrested on June 18 for allegedly downloading and distributing child porn on his cell phone.

Larry Stephen, 44, of Marlborough, was charged with one count of receipt, distribution, and possession of child pornography.

Charging documents state Stephen used a social media platform to receive and post child pornography. Authorities executed a search warrant on his home on June 7 and seized Stephen’s cell phone, which revealed the presence of child porn, according to the Department of Justice.

He was arrested and released on conditions following an initial appearance in federal court.

For the charges against him, Stephen’s faces at least five years and up to 20 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW