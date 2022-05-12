DOJ: Mayport sailor arrested after child sex abuse videos found on phone

An active-duty Naval Station Mayport sailor has been arrested and charged for possessing child sexual abuse videos, the Department of Justice confirmed Thursday.

Adam Lee-Fucci Ferenbach, 34, was arrested at his home on May 6 after an investigation revealed he had several videos on his phone of children being sexually abused.

Agents with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Jacksonville found the device when they executed a search warrant on Ferenbach’s home in connection with an ongoing child exploitation investigation.

The case is a part of the DOJ’s Project Safe Childhood, which combats child sexual exploitation and abuse. To learn more, click here.

