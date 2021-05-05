DOJ memo will 'validate' Barr not charging Trump with obstruction of justice, GOP congressman predicts

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Houston Keene
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A Republican congressman is predicting that the release of an internal memo credited by former Attorney General Bill Barr for his decision not to charge former President Trump with obstruction of justice will "validate" Barr's decision.

Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, told Fox News on Wednesday that he believes the Department of Justice (DOJ) memo from March 2019 will "validate" Barr’s decision to clear Trump from obstruction of justice charges after after a federal judge ordered the memo to be turned over.

The memo concluded that the evidence assembled by special counsel Robert Mueller’s team investigating evidence of Russian meddling in the 2016 election would not support an obstruction prosecution of Trump.

"I am confident Attorney General Barr made his determination based on the law and facts present," Sessions said in a statement to Fox News. "In the end, the truth will prevail, and I believe the released memorandum will validate Attorney General Barr's decision."

DOJ ORDERED TO TURN OVER TRUMP OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE MEMO

On Tuesday, District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said it is "time for the public to see" the March 2019 memo.

Jackson charged DOJ with hiding the "true purpose of the memorandum" and that the Office of Legal Counsel (OLC) document was full of "strategic" advice, not legal advice.

The judge also said the OLC and memo recipients already knew of the decision before the document was dropped and that it was not "predecisional," as stated by the DOJ.

"The review of the document reveals that the Attorney General was not then engaged in making a decision about whether the President should be charged with obstruction of justice; the fact that he would not be prosecuted was a given," Jackson said in an order dated Monday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A few excerpts from the memo are already public. Now, DOJ must comply with the directive in the ongoing lawsuit, led by the advocacy group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, and produce the full memo in two weeks.

DOJ previously argued that the memo fell under attorney-client privilege and that public records law did not apply in this situation because it was used as private legal advice.

Fox News’ Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Judge details what Daniel Goldman calls ‘unfathomable conduct’ from former AG Barr

    Former assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York Daniel Goldman and former chief spokesman at the Department of Justice Matthew Miller react to Judge Amy Berman Jackson accusing former Attorney General William Barr of distorting Robert Mueller’s findings and misleading Congress and the courts

  • Judge rebukes former AG William Barr, orders Justice Department to release Trump obstruction memo

    U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said AG William Barr had obscured "the true purpose of the memorandum" when it withheld the document.

  • In a new film, Gia Coppola dissects ‘Mainstream’ culture

    Gia Coppola was feeling out of touch with popular culture when she stumbled upon the ending of Elia Kazan’s 1957 satire “A Face in the Crowd” several years ago. The image of Andy Griffith laughing maniacally stayed with her. It was the genesis of her sophomore feature, “Mainstream,” in which a struggling young artist (Maya Hawke) inadvertently creates a monster when her videos of an antiestablishment loner (Andrew Garfield) go viral.

  • WaPo: ICE deportations drop to record low in April

    The number of deportations under U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) last month dropped to a record low, the Washington Post reports.Why it matters: His promised 100-day moratorium on deportations was blocked by a federal judge, but the numbers from the Post show Biden's reversal of several ICE directives is having an impact.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: In April, ICE deported 2,962 immigrants, per preliminary data obtained by the Post.That's a 20% decline from March, when ICE deported 3,716 people.Before April, monthly figures on record had never dropped below 3,000.ICE reported about 37,000 deportations in the last seven months, which sets the agency on a path to fewer than 33,000 deportations for the 2021 fiscal year, per the Post.The big picture: Deportations averaged around 240,000 in former President Trump's first three years in office, lower than numbers under the Obama administration. But Trump's family separation policy drew protests across the nation.Biden reinstated protections for Dreamers upon taking office. But U.S.-Mexico border crossings have surged in recent months, with deadly results in some cases.Approximately 11 million undocumented immigrants live in the U.S.ICE did not immediately return Axios' request for comment.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The pro-Trump Republican trying to upstage Cheney

    As new knives are taken out for the House GOP's No. 3 leader, Rep. Jim Banks is on the rise.

  • Biden’s Trojan Horse

    Biden’s third run for the White House was successful because of who he is not. He won the primary by not being Bernie Sanders and the general by not being Donald Trump. Rather than focus on his proposals or experience, Biden won the nomination and presidency by making each election a referendum on his opponent. He convinced Democratic primary voters, especially African Americans, that Bernie was too liberal, and he convinced suburban swing voters that Trump was too erratic. Voters embraced the genial veteran lawmaker who promised a return to normalcy, bipartisanship, and incremental change as he focused on the COVID health crisis and the resulting economic slowdown. Candidate Biden rejected progressive positions like the Green New Deal, Medicare for All, packing the Supreme Court, and ending the filibuster as too extreme. But President Biden has explicitly embraced President Obama’s desire to be transformational. Whereas the latter cited Reagan as his model, given the magnitude, if not the direction, of the Republican president’s impact, historians and pundits are already comparing Biden to liberal icons FDR and LBJ. In the 2020 election, Republicans were on track for a majority in the Senate. But thanks to discouraged Trump voters staying home in the Georgia runoffs, Democrats won both Georgia seats to end up with a 51–50 majority (with the Democratic vice president as the 51st). Democrats kept a very small House majority, largely because Republicans didn’t recruit enough candidates to benefit from an unexpectedly good election environment. One would think such slim majorities would hold back the party in power. But Democrats are rushing to transform the country with an urgency driven precisely by the fear of losing their edge in the House in the 2022 midterms. Americans elected Biden in part to help the nation overcome the pandemic. They were tired of successive waves of infections, hospitalizations, and deaths, not to mention lockdowns, mask mandates, and the economy’s downward spiral. Despite his claim to the contrary, Biden inherited effective vaccines developed under the previous administration’s Operation Warp Speed, and his original goal of 100 million doses in 100 days simply continued the pace nearly achieved by Trump. The vaccines were developed and approved faster than experts had predicted, and America raced ahead of most of the world with advance purchase agreements with pharmaceutical companies. Trump loyalists wonder what the electoral impact might have been if the FDA had not adopted stringent guidelines in October that delayed vaccine approval, and if Pfizer had had enough data to announce vaccine efficacy findings before the election instead of immediately after. In his first big move, Biden pushed for a $1.9 trillion COVID relief package. But very little of the bill’s spending was directed at public health. The supposed “relief” included welfare provisions like expanded Affordable Care Act subsidies and a refundable child tax credit that Democrats hope to make permanent. The bill included other unrelated provisions such as an $86 billion pension bailout for unions, though the Senate parliamentarian — asked to weigh in on rules for passing bills through the reconciliation procedure — barred the inclusion of a $15 federal minimum wage and a $140 million California subway earmark. Meanwhile, $1 trillion from previous relief bills passed under Trump was still unspent. And the United States will spend $5 trillion, or $43,000 per household, on COVID, an amount that dwarfs what other countries have spent and what America has spent on previous crises. When ten moderate Republican senators proposed a more targeted $618 billion package, Biden met them for a photo op but refused to negotiate. Biden’s actions signaled that his idea of bipartisanship was for Republicans to accede to Democrats’ demands. Nevertheless, the media gave him credit for reaching out and blamed Republicans for being obstructionists. Whereas Trump had signed five bipartisan COVID relief bills, Democrats insisted on passing the sixth through a partisan reconciliation process. Biden’s public approval has benefited from widespread vaccine distribution and progress toward herd immunity that would have happened regardless of the election’s outcome. He has adopted a lower public profile, contrasting himself with Trump’s outsized presence, and enjoys a favorably disposed media. Given those factors, Biden is using his political capital to advance a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure bill. While there is strong bipartisan support for investments in roads, ports, and bridges, the president has expanded the definition of infrastructure to include Medicaid and Community Development Block Grants, child-care facilities, public schools, community colleges, workforce training, and pro-union restrictions on employer activities. As Rahm Emanuel famously said in 2008, “You never want a serious crisis to go to waste.” On an even larger scale, Biden has embraced the ambitious goals of restructuring nearly every aspect of American society and the economy to address the nation’s racial disparities and to impede what liberals see as an apocalyptic climate-change threat. These are the two goals that animate progressives’ moral crusade. The result of the first push will be a bigger, more powerful government and a society endlessly obsessed with discovering and compensating new victims. The result of the second, despite Biden’s rejection of the Green New Deal in name, will be a plan that is comprehensive in scope and radical in nature. Biden’s takeaway from Obama’s nearly $800 billion stimulus was that it failed to generate enough growth or other tangible benefits to protect Democratic congressional majorities while still inciting unified Republican opposition: Obama’s mistake was that he did not spend, tax, or borrow enough. An issue that has reared its head with force since Biden was elected is the filibuster. Whereas 61 senators endorsed retention of the filibuster when Republicans held the White House and Congress in 2017, Democrats now decry the protection of minority rights as archaic, rooted in racism, and rewarding obstructionism. Democrats justify their flip-flop by citing recent abuse of the filibuster — but they were the ones using the tactic to block Republican policies when they were in the minority. As for the racism charge, Biden wields it similarly to decry Georgia’s voting-reform law as “Jim Crow in the 21st Century.” In both cases, Democrats are smearing Republicans without any attempt to engage in a discussion of substantive differences, let alone plain facts. On Court-packing, Biden has skirted the issue by appointing a commission to look into expanding the Supreme Court. He says he won’t adopt slash-and-burn tactics but threatens Republicans that they might force him to do so by refusing to give in on a host of issues: granting D.C. statehood, federalizing and loosening election safeguards, creating a health-insurance public option, approving historic tax increases and new debt, curtailing Second Amendment and religious-liberty rights, and offering illegal immigrants amnesty. Democrats will find a way to justify eradicating political constraints that they and the media insisted were necessary to contain Trump. When Republicans ran Washington, they enacted tax cuts, appointed conservative judges, and repealed regulations, but they were unable to achieve bigger changes such as repealing Obamacare, lowering drug prices, or reducing the size of government. Biden intends to do much more than that. Biden’s understated demeanor is nothing like Trump’s aggressive personality, but he is playing political hardball. He sees himself as empowered to make radical changes. Voters who elected Biden hoping he would deemphasize the importance of politics in their lives and reduce society’s polarization are in for a rude awakening.

  • Patriots get roster exemption for fullback Jakob Johnson

    Fullback Jakob Johnson will not count against the New England Patriots’ 90-man offseason roster limit. According to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, the Patriots have been given a roster exemption for Johnson due to his route to the NFL coming through the league’s International Pathway Program. Johnson first signed with the Patriots in 2019 after playing [more]

  • Lawsuit accuses former Lexington federal prison guard of raping female inmate

    A woman who was being held at the Lexington Federal Medical Center as an inmate has filed a federal lawsuit accusing a guard at the facility of raping her and repeatedly sexually harassing her.

  • When Bill and Melinda Gates divorce, who gets the 66,000-square-foot mansion?

    Bill and Melinda Gates' divorce could put several luxury homes in play, including a cavernous estate complete with a trampoline room.

  • 'A really good day': Breanna Stewart insisted on hiking, now Marta Xargay knows why

    Phoenix Mercury guard Marta Xargay did not want to hike in the heat Sunday but gave in to the insistent Breanna Stewart, who had plans to propose.

  • ‘Tone deaf nonsense.’ KY State Police face backlash for post on gender, race.

    Kentucky State Police have been slammed for posting a photo to Facebook Tuesday that says “our color is gray” and “our gender is trooper,” as many have criticized those statements for being offensive to minorities and transgender people.

  • Democrats revise voting bill, but Senate obstacles remain

    Democrats are revising key sections of their sweeping legislation to overhaul U.S. elections, hoping to address concerns raised by state and local election officials even as they face daunting odds of passing the bill through Congress. The changes would give states more time and flexibility to put new federal requirements in place after some election officials complained that the proposed timelines were burdensome. The tweaks are a small step forward for Democrats, who have said the legislation is a top priority while they hold Congress and the presidency.

  • Bad blood: Pro-Trump megadonors duke it out in Cornhusker country

    The governor of Nebraska is wading into the race to replace him, criticizing a fellow Republican millionaire and Trump backer.

  • Bills GM Beane would consider cutting unvaccinated player

    Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane would theoretically consider cutting an unvaccinated player if it meant the team being able to lift NFL COVID-19 protocols restricting in-person team meetings. “Yeah, I would,” Beane told the team-sponsored “ One Bills Live” broadcast on Wednesday. Beane's response was to a question about potentially cutting a player at the lower end of Buffalo's 53-man roster, and comes when the NFL is loosening its restrictions for teams whose staff and players have been fully vaccinated.

  • Litman: Rudy Giuliani's outrage is the refuge of a scoundrel

    There are three reasons why we know the Justice Department's Giuliani investigation is righteous.

  • Column: Should Fox News have to pay for its shameful election coverage? A court will decide

    The network repeatedly invited Rudolph W. Giuliani and others who peddled conspiracy theories falsely suggesting the presidential election had been rigged.

  • Amid US pullout, Taliban issue threat to Afghan journalists

    The Taliban on Wednesday issued a threat to Afghan journalists they accuse of siding with Afghanistan's intelligence agency in Kabul, a warning that came amid a U.S. troop pullout and rising fears of more violence in the war-wrecked country. In a statement, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid warned those Afghan journalists who give “one-sided news in support of Afghanistan’s intelligence" service to stop or “face the consequences.”

  • ‘We’re Hosting You’: WaPo Reporter Knocks Down Hawley Whining About Being Silenced During Interview

    The Washington PostJosh Hawley is a United States senator, published author, and frequent guest on Fox News, the most-watched U.S. cable-news network. Despite this, he has complained for months now that he is one of the biggest victims of so-called “cancel culture” and has been “silenced” by the “woke” mob.And, of course, most of the time he has delivered these complaints on large public platforms with large audiences, something one reporter threw back in his face on Tuesday after he accused her of trying to “censor” and “cancel” him during a chat.The Missouri senator was invited onto The Washington Post’s live stream on Tuesday to discuss his latest book, The Tyranny of Big Tech. (The Republican lawmaker had already been mocked recently for urging his supporters to buy the anti-“Big Tech” book on Amazon via promotions on Twitter.)During their conversation, Washington Post reporter Cat Zakrzewski brought up his objection to President Joe Biden’s electoral victory over Donald Trump, asking whether the senator currently believes Biden is the “legitimately elected” president. (Insurrectionists, incited by Trump, stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in an attempt to stop congressional certification of Biden’s win.)“I do,” Hawley acknowledged before claiming that “the heart of [his] objection” to Biden’s electoral win was that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court didn’t hear the merits of a Trump-backed lawsuit seeking to throw out mail-in votes.“Senator, I just want to step in here if you’re going to challenge this on saying they didn’t hear the merits of the case,” Zakrzewski responded. “Because there was an appeals court that ruled that the case lacked merit, so it’s difficult for a court to rule on the merits when they don’t exist.”As Zakrzewski tried to steer the conversation back to whether Hawley accepted Biden as the duly elected president, the senator whined that the reporter “can’t have it both ways” and she was “wrong” about how the court case was dismissed. And then—as is his shtick—he cried cancel culture.“Listen, it’s an important point,” the senator exclaimed. “Don’t try to censor, cancel, and silence me here!”Zakrzewski calmly retorted: “Senator, we’re hosting you here.”Seemingly oblivious to the reporter’s authoritative reply, Hawley continued to loudly complain, telling Zakrzewski that she had to “listen to the truth.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • There are none so blind as those who will not see that America is a racist country | Opinion

    Its Constitution fixed the value of African Americans at three-fifths that of other humans.

  • Earmark intrigue splits Senate Republicans

    At least six Senate Republicans plan to submit earmark requests despite a longstanding ban, and more than a dozen others are still considering it.